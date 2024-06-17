Triple Crown Series Round 3 | Results and Points

|
|
| 1st
| #300
|
| DREW ADAMS
CHATTANOOGA, TN
|1st
|1st
|50
| 2nd
| #402
|
| GAGE LINVILLE
Lakepark, GA
|2nd
|3rd
|42
| 3rd
| #12
|
| SEBASTIEN RACINE
Casselman, ON
|4th
|2nd
|40
| 4th
| #26
|
| KAVEN BENOIT
Ste-Perpetue, QC
|3rd
|4th
|38
| 5th
| #30
|
| AUSTIN JONES
Perth, ON
|5th
|7th
|30
| 6th
| #59
|
| WYATT KERR
Cambridge , ON
|8th
|5th
|29
| 7th
| #14
|
| QUINN AMYOTTE
Blackstock, ON
|6th
|10th
|26
| 8th
| #25
|
| TANNER SCOTT
Oro Medonte, ON
|9th
|8th
|25
| 9th
| #33
|
| TYLER YATES
Duncan, BC
|11th
|9th
|22
| 10th
| #143
|
| TIGER WOOD
Barrie, ON
|7th
|14th
|21
| 11th
| #24
|
| ZACH UFIMZEFF
WETASKIWIN, AB
|12th
|11th
|19
| 12th
| #66
|
| NOAH PORTER
Williams Lake, BC
|10th
|13th
|19
| 13th
| #19
|
| DYLAN REMPEL
Aylmer, On
|DNF
|6th
|15
| 14th
| #34
|
| DEVYN SMITH
Mission, BC
|16th
|12th
|14
| 15th
| #32
|
| CLAYTON SCHMUCKI
Red Deer County, AB
|13th
|15th
|14
| 16th
| #87
|
| LIAM DODDS
Revelstoke, BC
|14th
|16th
|12
| 17th
| #86
|
| BRYCE WADGE
Stonewall, MB
|15th
|18th
|9
| 18th
| #181
|
| ALEX GATT
Penticton, BC
|21st
|17th
|4
| 19th
| #975
|
| CORENTIN DIETZ
Hudson, QC
|19th
|19th
|4
| 20th
| #97
|
| WYATT HASIL
Langdon, AB
|17th
|34th
|4
| 21st
| #165
|
| LOGAN BURNS
Sault Ste Marie, ON
|18th
|25th
|3
| 22nd
| #424
|
| NOLAN DICKINSON
Cherry Valley, IL
|20th
|20th
|2
| 23rd
| #141
|
| DANNY ROBERTSON
Calgary, AB
|23rd
|21st
|0
| 24th
| #251
|
| EASTON BLOCK
Weston, WI
|34th
|22nd
|0
| 25th
| #151
|
| JESSE WESTFALL
Morden, MB
|22nd
|23rd
|0
| 26th
| #120
|
| JACOB FREDERICKSON
Red Deer County, AB
|32nd
|24th
|0
| 27th
| #79
|
| DAWSON GRAVELLE
Mission, BC
|24th
|26th
|0
| 28th
| #400
|
| CONNOR BENDICKSON
Gladmar, SK
|26th
|27th
|0
| 29th
| #38
|
| ADAM GAUTHIER
Chapleau, ON
|27th
|28th
|0
| 30th
| #118
|
| MICHAEL HALLSON
Winnipeg, MB
|29th
|29th
|0
| 31st
| #277
|
| SETH UNRAU
STANLEY, MB
|28th
|30th
|0
| 32nd
| #194
|
| TYLER SCHUBERT
BERLIN, WI
|31st
|31st
|0
| 33rd
| #711
|
| BOSTON BEAUCHESNE
Assiniboia, SK
|33rd
|32nd
|0
| 34th
| #647
|
| CARVER FRIESEN
Grunthal, MB
|25th
|33rd
|0
| 35th
| #328
|
| TALAN HANSEN
Kingsford, MI
|36th
|35th
|0
| 36th
| #46x
|
| DAVID DYCK
Gladstone, MB
|37th
|36th
|0
| 37th
| #316
|
| EVAN STICE
Carmen, ID
|35th
|37th
|0
| 38th
| #33x
|
| ETHAN DOUGLAS
Morden, MB
|30th
|DNF
|0
| 39th
| #53
|
| ASHTON VERMETTE
Aubigny, MB
|38th
|DNF
|0
| DNF
| #338
|
| ORRIN ELMORE
Telkwa, BC
|DNF
|DNF
|0
