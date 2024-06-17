Triple Crown Series Round 3 | Results and Points

Results and updated points after Round 3 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals at Prairie Hill MX in Pilot Mound, MB.

FXR Premix  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #995  KTM  MAGUIRE URUSKII
 Narol, MB 		 2nd 1st
 2nd   #1W  Yamaha  BROCK HOYER
 Williams Lake, BC 		 1st 2nd
 3rd   #477  Yamaha  JOEY PARKES
 Nanaimo, BC 		 5th 3rd
 4th   #228  Husqvarna  RYDEN SAFRON
 Eckville, AB 		 4th 4th
 5th   #15  KTM  DEXTER SEITZ
 Rocky View, AB 		 3rd 5th
 6th   #21  Husqvarna  ADRIEN DESMARAIS
 Niverville, MB 		 6th 6th
 7th   #315  KTM  TREY SCHMUCKI
 Red Deer County, AB 		 7th 7th
 8th   #238  Kawasaki  DEEGAN PERFANICK
 Sunnyside, MB 		 10th 8th
 9th   #27  Gas Gas  BRODY SCHURE
 Neepawa, MB 		 9th 10th
 10th   #367  Husqvarna  SEAN VINCENT
 Saltcoats, SK 		 11th 9th
 11th   #103  Husqvarna  ASHTON HALBERT
 Winnipeg, MB 		 8th 12th
 12th   #37  Kawasaki  RYDER PERFANICK
 Sunnyside, MB 		 12th 11th
 13th   #421  Yamaha  JUSTIN BEGG
 Halifax, NS 		 13th 13th
 14th   #117  Yamaha  RYAN SULLIVAN
 Abbotsford, BC 		 14th DNF
 15th   #23  Yamaha  BRYCE BOLIN
 Narol, MB 		 15th DNF

THOR WMX  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #1  KTM  EVE BRODEUR
 St Joseph de Beauce, QC 		 2nd 1st
 2nd   #50  KTM  VIVIANA CONTRERAS
 Wildomar, CA 		 1st 3rd
 3rd  #3w  Husqvarna  KAYLIE KAYER
 Savona, BC 		 3rd 2nd
 4th  #6  Yamaha  ANNALYSE LOPUSHINSKY
 Williams Lake, BC 		 4th 4th
 5th  #11  Husqvarna  ANI FERGUSON
 lle des Chenes, MB 		 7th 5th
 6th  #6E  KTM  BROOK GREENLAW
 Burnt River, ON 		 8th 6th
 7th  #9W  Husqvarna  TEA FERGUSON
 Ile des Chenes, MB 		 6th 10th
 8th  #7E  Husqvarna  CIEL FERGUSON
 Ile Des Chenes, MB 		 10th 7th
 9th  #24  Gas Gas  BAILEE BANCARZ
 Leduc County, AB 		 9th 8th
 10th  #7W  Husqvarna  KATRINE FERGUSON
 Ile des Chenes, MB 		 5th 13th
 11th  #28  Kawasaki  BAILEY ORBANSKI
 Arborg, MB 		 11th 9th
 12th  #333  Gas Gas  LAUREN PUHLMANN
 Gladmar, SK 		 13th 11th
 13th  #726  Husqvarna  JESSICA RAND
 Winnipeg, MB 		 12th 12th
 14th  #87  Kawasaki  MICHAELA HAMM
 Oak Bluff, MB 		 14th 14th

250 PRO / AM  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #300  Kawasaki  DREW ADAMS
 CHATTANOOGA, TN 		 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #402  Kawasaki  GAGE LINVILLE
 Lakepark, GA 		 2nd 3rd 42
 3rd   #12  Yamaha  SEBASTIEN RACINE
 Casselman, ON 		 4th 2nd 40
 4th   #26  KTM  KAVEN BENOIT
 Ste-Perpetue, QC 		 3rd 4th 38
 5th   #30  Yamaha  AUSTIN JONES
 Perth, ON 		 5th 7th 30
 6th   #59  KTM  WYATT KERR
Cambridge , ON 		 8th 5th 29
 7th   #14  Kawasaki  QUINN AMYOTTE
 Blackstock, ON 		 6th 10th 26
 8th   #25  Husqvarna  TANNER SCOTT
 Oro Medonte, ON 		 9th 8th 25
 9th   #33  GasGas  TYLER YATES
 Duncan, BC 		 11th 9th 22
 10th   #143  Honda  TIGER WOOD
 Barrie, ON 		 7th 14th 21
 11th   #24  Yamaha  ZACH UFIMZEFF
 WETASKIWIN, AB 		 12th 11th 19
 12th   #66  KTM  NOAH PORTER
 Williams Lake, BC 		 10th 13th 19
 13th   #19  Kawasaki  DYLAN REMPEL
 Aylmer, On 		 DNF 6th 15
 14th   #34  Kawasaki  DEVYN SMITH
 Mission, BC 		 16th 12th 14
 15th   #32  KTM  CLAYTON SCHMUCKI
 Red Deer County, AB 		 13th 15th 14
 16th   #87  Yamaha  LIAM DODDS
 Revelstoke, BC 		 14th 16th 12
 17th   #86  Honda  BRYCE WADGE
 Stonewall, MB 		 15th 18th 9
 18th   #181  Yamaha  ALEX GATT
 Penticton, BC 		 21st 17th 4
 19th   #975  KTM  CORENTIN DIETZ
 Hudson, QC 		 19th 19th 4
 20th   #97  Yamaha  WYATT HASIL
 Langdon, AB 		 17th 34th 4
 21st   #165  KTM  LOGAN BURNS
 Sault Ste Marie, ON 		 18th 25th 3
 22nd   #424  Kawasaki  NOLAN DICKINSON
 Cherry Valley, IL 		 20th 20th 2
 23rd   #141  KTM  DANNY ROBERTSON
 Calgary, AB 		 23rd 21st 0
 24th   #251  Kawasaki  EASTON BLOCK
 Weston, WI 		 34th 22nd 0
 25th   #151  Yamaha  JESSE WESTFALL
 Morden, MB 		 22nd 23rd 0
 26th   #120  KTM  JACOB FREDERICKSON
 Red Deer County, AB 		 32nd 24th 0
 27th   #79  Honda  DAWSON GRAVELLE
 Mission, BC 		 24th 26th 0
 28th   #400  Yamaha  CONNOR BENDICKSON
 Gladmar, SK 		 26th 27th 0
 29th   #38  Yamaha  ADAM GAUTHIER
 Chapleau, ON 		 27th 28th 0
 30th   #118  KTM  MICHAEL HALLSON
 Winnipeg, MB 		 29th 29th 0
 31st   #277  Yamaha  SETH UNRAU
 STANLEY, MB 		 28th 30th 0
 32nd   #194  Suzuki  TYLER SCHUBERT
 BERLIN, WI 		 31st 31st 0
 33rd   #711  Husqvarna  BOSTON BEAUCHESNE
 Assiniboia, SK 		 33rd 32nd 0
 34th   #647  KTM  CARVER FRIESEN
 Grunthal, MB 		 25th 33rd 0
 35th   #328  KTM  TALAN HANSEN
 Kingsford, MI 		 36th 35th 0
 36th   #46x  Kawasaki  DAVID DYCK
 Gladstone, MB 		 37th 36th 0
 37th   #316  Honda  EVAN STICE
 Carmen, ID 		 35th 37th 0
 38th   #33x  KTM  ETHAN DOUGLAS
 Morden, MB 		 30th DNF 0
 39th   #53  Yamaha  ASHTON VERMETTE
 Aubigny, MB 		 38th DNF 0
 DNF   #338  Honda  ORRIN ELMORE
 Telkwa, BC 		 DNF DNF 0
250 PRO / AM POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/2/2024
Finish		 6/8/2024
Finish		 6/9/2024
Finish		 6/16/2024
Finish		 Total Points
1st – KAVEN BENOIT
#26 – ste-perpetue, Qu		 1st   1st 4th 128
2nd – GAGE LINVILLE
#402 – Lakepark, Ge		 3rd   3rd 2nd 120 (-8)
3rd – DREW ADAMS
#300 – CHATTANOOGA, TN		 2nd   8th 1st 118 (-10)
4th – SEBASTIEN RACINE
#12 – Casselman, On		 4th   10th 3rd 96 (-32)
5th – WYATT KERR
#59 – , ON		 9th   4th 6th 87 (-41)
6th – QUINN AMYOTTE
#14 – Blackstock, On		 12th   2nd 7th 82 (-46)
7th – TIGER WOOD
#143 – Barrie, On		 7th   6th 10th 76 (-52)
8th – AUSTIN JONES
#30 – Perth, On		 14th   7th 5th 69 (-59)
9th – TANNER SCOTT
#25 – Oromedonte, On		 10th   12th 8th 67 (-61)
10th – EVAN STICE
#316 – Carmen, Id		 5th   5th   61 (-67)
11th – ZACH UFIMZEFF
#24 – WETASKIWIN, AB		 8th   14th 11th 60 (-68)
12th – NOAH PORTER
#66 – WilliamsLake, Br		 13th   11th 12th 55 (-73)
13th – CLAYTON SCHMUCKI
#32 – RedDeerCounty, Al		 11th   13th 15th 53 (-75)
14th – TYLER YATES
#33 – Duncan, BC		 17th   9th 9th 52 (-76)
15th – BLAKE DAVIES
#29 – Mission, Br		 6th   18th   38 (-90)
16th – DEVYN SMITH
#34 – Mission, Br		 16th   19th 14th 32 (-96)
17th – LIAM DODDS
#87 – Revelstoke, Br		 20th   17th 16th 25 (-103)
18th – DYLAN REMPEL
#19 – Aylmer, On		     15th 13th 24 (-104)
19th – ALEX GATT
#181 – Penticton, Br		     16th 18th 13 (-115)
20th – BRADEN SPANGLE
#113 – Mead, Wa		 15th       12 (-116)
20th – BRYCE WADGE
#86 – Stonewall, Ma		     23rd 17th 12 (-116)
450 PRO  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #23  KTM  JOSIAH NATZKE
 Mount Maunganui, NZ 		 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #15  KTM  JESS PETTIS
 Saint-Alphonse-de-gr, QC 		 2nd 3rd 42
 3rd   #109  Kawasaki  AARON TANTI
 Edens Landing, AUS 		 5th 2nd 38
 4th   #808  Yamaha  PRESTON KILROY
 Afton, WY 		 3rd 4th 38
 5th   #17  Husqvarna  JULIEN BENEK
 Mission, BC 		 7th 5th 30
 6th   #84  Kawasaki  TANNER WARD
 Woodstock, ON 		 6th 6th 30
 7th   #1  Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
 Drummondville, QC 		 9th 7th 26
 8th   #377  Yamaha  DANIEL ELMORE
 Telkwa, BC 		 8th 9th 25
 9th   #670  Honda  GAVIN BROUGH
 Mesquite, NE 		 11th 8th 23
 10th   #18  KTM  PARKER EALES
 Maple Ridge, BC 		 10th 10th 22
 11th   #171  Yamaha  JOSH MOSIMAN
 California  		 12th 11th 19
 12th   #8  Kawasaki  MITCHELL HARRISON
 Leesburg, FL 		 4th 28th 18
 13th   #10  Yamaha  KEYLAN MESTON
 Rocky View County, AB 		 15th 12th 15
 14th   #50  Yamaha  CRAYDEN DILLON
 Zephyr, ON 		 14th 13th 15
 15th   #22  Yamaha  TYLER GIBBS
 Mission, BC 		 13th 14th 15
 16th   #528  Kawasaki  RYAN PETERS
 Mandan, ND 		 18th 15th 9
 17th   #365  Yamaha  TYLER LOWE
  		 17th 16th 9
 18th   #88  KTM  BRYANT HUMISTON
 Rocksprings, WY 		 16th 17th 9
 19th   #40  KTM  BRENDAN SIPPLE
 AUSTIN, TX 		 20th 18th 4
 20th   #41  KTM  RYAN DERRY
 Thornhill, ON 		 19th 19th 4
 21st   #58  Husqvarna  TOMMY DALLAIRE
 LATERRERE, ON 		 22nd 20th 1
 22nd   #139  Yamaha  NATHEN LAPORTE
 Oshkosh, WI		 30th 21st 0
 23rd   #76  Yamaha  KEVIN SULLIVAN
 Sutton West, ON 		 26th 22nd 0
 24th   #168  KTM  CALE KUCHNICKI
 Eaton Rapids, MI 		 24th 23rd 0
 25th   #192  Kawasaki  ETHAN OUELLETTE
 Campbell River, BC 		 23rd 24th 0
 26th   #176  Yamaha  BRANDON GREEN
 Brooks, MI 		 27th 25th 0
 27th   #228  Yamaha  LUKE VANLYSSEL
 Fremont, WI 		 25th 26th 0
 28th   #196  Honda  CONRAD SCHIPPER
 , Io 		 28th 27th 0
 29th   #270  Honda  JOSHUA PENNER
 Letellier, MM 		 21st 29th 0
 30th   #979  KTM  PHILIP MAUS
 Albany, MI 		 29th DNF 0
450 PRO POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/2/2024
Finish		 6/8/2024
Finish		 6/9/2024
Finish		 6/16/2024
Finish		 Total Points
1st – JESS PETTIS
#15 – Saint-Alphonse-de-gr, Qu		 1st   1st 2nd 136
2nd – JOSIAH NATZKE
#23 – MountMaunganui, Ba		 4th   2nd 1st 123 (-13)
3rd – PRESTON KILROY
#808 – Afton, Wy		 6th   4th 4th 106 (-30)
4th – AARON TANTI
#109 – EdensLanding, Qu		 7th   3rd 3rd 103 (-33)
5th – DYLAN WRIGHT
#1 – Drummondville, Qu		 2nd   8th 7th 98 (-38)
6th – MITCHELL HARRISON
#8 – Leesburg, Fl		 3rd   5th 12th 90 (-46)
7th – TANNER WARD
#84 – Woodstock, On		 5th   7th 6th 89 (-47)
8th – JULIEN BENEK
#17 – Mission, Br		 11th   6th 5th 81 (-55)
9th – PARKER EALES
#18 – MapleRidge, Br		 10th   10th 10th 66 (-70)
10th – GAVIN BROUGH
#670 – Mesquite, Ne		 8th   13th 9th 65 (-71)
10th – DANIEL ELMORE
#377 – Telkwa, Br		 12th   12th 8th 65 (-71)
12th – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – RockyViewCounty, Al		 9th   9th 13th 62 (-74)
13th – CRAYDEN DILLON
#50 – Zephyr, On		 16th   16th 14th 36 (-100)
14th – TEREN GERBER
#482 – Eckville, Al		 13th   11th   34 (-102)
15th – TYLER GIBBS
#22 – Mission, Br		     18th 15th 21 (-115)
16th – JOSH MOSIMAN
#171 – , 		       11th 19 (-117)
17th – CHANCE BLACKBURN
#246 – Rochester, Wa		 17th   17th   18 (-118)
18th – HAYDEN CORDELL
#617 – Rochester, Wa		     14th   15 (-121)
19th – NICK COLLINS
#711 – Eckville, Al		 14th       13 (-123)
20th – BRENDAN SIPPLE
#40 – AUSTIN, TX		 19th   20th 19th 12 (-124)

Next Round:

Gopher Dunes

Courtland, Ontario

July 7, 2024