Video | Bigwave’s Post-Race Show | Round 2 at Temple Hill MX

Check out “Bigwave’s Post-Race Show” (???) after Round 2 of the Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Temple Hill MX in Raymond, AB with chapters.

By Billy Rainford

Bigwave takes a walk around the pits at the end of the day to talk about the racing and chat with people after Round 2 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Temple Hill MX in Raymond, Alberta.

The day ended abruptly when champion Dylan Wright got hurt and they cancelled the 2nd half of the 2nd 450 moto, so it was definitely an odd vibe at the track.

Chapters:

#12 Sebastien Racine – 3:30

#1 Eve Brodeur – 5:50

#14 Quinn Amyotte – 11:35

#109 Aaron Tanti – 13:48

#808 Preston Kilroy – 16:30

#30 Austin Jones – 17:40

#29 Blake Davie – 19:00

#17 Julien Benek – 19:55

#59 Wyatt Kerr – 21:50

#15 Jess Pettis – 26:15

#14 Quinn Amyotte 29:00

Brought to you by Race Tech.

Sunday, June 9, 2024