100% Makes a Special Delivery — With the new Jett Lawrence Donut Pack

SAN DIEGO, CA – November 15, 2022 – 100% is now delivering a fresh assortment of Jett Lawrence Donut goggles in a limited edition collectors box.

What began as a bet between Jett and his mechanic – that he could eat a donut on the podium if he won the Supercross in Las Vegas one night a few years back – created a connection between Jett and donuts that has lived on ever since.

The Jett Lawrence Donut Pack celebrates this connection with a race flavored assortment of six unique Accuri 2 donut goggles packed in a limited edition half-dozen donut box.

100% – the freshest and most flavored gear on the track.