#126 Kaven Benoit to Race KTM 250F in Canadian Triple Crown Series

By Billy Rainford

2-time Canadian champion Kaven Benoit to race 250 4-stroke in the Canadian MX Nationals. | Bigwave photo

After months of anticipation and excitement that would have seen 2-time Canadian 250 MX National Champion #126 Kaven Benoit return to racing aboard a 250 2-stroke in the 250 class, it has been decided that Kaven will, in fact, ride the time-tested 250 4-stroke in the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.

Kaven spent time training in South Carolina at Club MX this past winter on the all-new 2-stroke machine, but encountered a few hurdles with the new platform. Instead of risking testing the new bike at the races, the team has decided to go with the 2023 KTM 250F platform.

Kaven will still contest the entire Canadian MX Nationals season.

Said Red Bull KTM RacingTeam Manager Matt Deroy: “At the moment, our 2-stroke program is not as competitive as our 4-stroke 250 program.” He added, “The bike being so new, we need more development on it. Therefore, Kaven and the team decided to race the 4-stroke.”

He confirmed that Kaven will still compete in the entire MX National season for the team.