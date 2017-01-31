2017 AMO-MMRS News Letter #4 – AMO-MMRS Welcomes Importations Thibault to the Family

Our AMO/MMRS family continues to grow. The customer comes first with our series and once again we prove why. Importations Thibault comes on board and brings Gearne and Scott Sports with them. AMO/MMRS will have $5,000 in dealer dollars for our racers to use throughout the 2017 season. “The season can’t come fast enough for us to share the support we have built,” Shares a humbled AMO President Ryan Gauld. “After 2016 we felt good about what we brought the customer. For 2017 the feeling is better because people saw what we did and now believe in it. Between, Atlas Brace Super Series, Orange Motorsports Series, and AMO/MMRS National, the number of goodies and support we will give back is unmatched around the world for Amateurs. If you don’t race with AMO/MMRS in 2017, YOU WILL MISS OUT!”

New for 2017: (more to come)

Back for 2017:

“Grass roots’ racing is always on top of our list. AMO/MMRS is on top of that in Ontario,” – Rick Sheren, President of Mechanix Wear Canada.

2017 AMO/MMRS Membership Info:

Individual Racer: $100/per

Family Membership: $160

* This covers all family members living under the same roof 18 years and younger.

* This also covers any family member who is a student, up to 21 years of age.

* YOU MUST BE AN AMO/MMRS MEMBER IN ONTARIO TO QUALIFY FOR WALTON TRANSCAN. AS WELL HAVE A CHANCE AT OUR BIKE DRAWS AND BANQUET GIVEAWAYS WORTH OVER $40,000

Please visit ONLINE right HERE to purchase: 2017 AMO/MMRS Membership

You can see this ONLINE right HERE: 2017 AMO/MMRS Schedule

Whether you’re a new racer, old racer, serious racer, or just a fun racer, we’re your one-stop race series for a safe, family, fun-filled summer. We hope to see you on the gates in 2017 chasing your dream with AMO/MMRS!

www.amoracing.com www.mmrs.ca