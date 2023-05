First Look: 2023 Thor GasGas Racing Race Bikes

First Look: 2023 Thor GasGas Racing Race Bikes

First look at the Thor GasGas Racing race bikes for the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series.

Mitchell Harrison – 2023 GASGAS MC 250F

Ève Brodeur – 2023 GASGAS MC 250F

Tyler Medaglia – 2023.5 GASGAS MC 450F Factory Edition