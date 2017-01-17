|
CXCC – East
Rider Advancements
For Immediate Release –
World Enduro Canada would like to congratulate all our racers on their accomplishments last season. Due to their success in the CXCC East the following racers will be moving up to a new class for 2017.
Beginner to Junior
Emerson Lines
John Hughes
Doug Francis
Alex Taylor
Clay Smits
Matthew Mayrand
Brad Hudson
Adam hargreaves
Junior to Intermediate
Geldan Tupis
Marco Rettie
Jon Duncan
James Moore
Mark Steen
Jonathan Edgar
Intermediate to Pro
Scott Merritt
Cody Crosgrove
Tyler Reynolds
Donald Desrochers
2017 CXCC East Schedule
July 22 – Parry Sound, ON (Deaf Camp)
August 20 – Wingham, ON (Moto 86)
September 9 – Walton, ON (Walton MX)
September 10 – Walton, ON (Walton MX)