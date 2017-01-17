CXCC – East

Rider Advancements

World Enduro Canada would like to congratulate all our racers on their accomplishments last season. Due to their success in the CXCC East the following racers will be moving up to a new class for 2017.

Beginner to Junior

Emerson Lines

John Hughes

Doug Francis

Alex Taylor

Clay Smits

Matthew Mayrand

Brad Hudson

Junior to Intermediate

Geldan Tupis

Marco Rettie

Jon Duncan

James Moore

Mark Steen

Jonathan Edgar Intermediate to Pro

Scott Merritt

Cody Crosgrove

Tyler Reynolds

Donald Desrochers

2017 CXCC East Schedule

July 22 – Parry Sound, ON (Deaf Camp)

August 20 – Wingham, ON (Moto 86)

September 9 – Walton, ON (Walton MX)

September 10 – Walton, ON (Walton MX)