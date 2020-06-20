2020 Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame Inductees

MOTORCYCLING LEGENDS AND CHAMPIONS TO BE HONOURED AT FIFTEENTH ANNUAL CANADIAN MOTORCYCLE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION BANQUET AND REUNION

Toronto ON – June 19 , 2020 – The Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame is very pleased to announce the induction of the Class of 2020. This year, 8 legends and champions will be honoured at the Annual Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Banquet and Reunion, which was to takes place in November at the Sheraton Montreal Airport Hotel & Conference Centre but has been postponed to November 2021 at the same venue.

“It gives me great pride and pleasure to announce the 2020 Class of Inductees,” says Paul Germain, Chairman. “These individuals, comprising competitors, contributors and volunteers have shown passion and skills as well as sacrificed to make a positive impact on the world of motorcycling and will now receive the respect and recognition they so rightly deserve in the Hall of Fame. All the directors, contributors and volunteers of the CMHoF as well as myself, join together in welcoming the Class of 2020 inductees into the CMHoF. Congratulations to all!!“

The 2020 inductees to the Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame are:

Claude Bergeron Competitor

Guy Giroux Contributor/Competitor

Ben Milot Competitor

Shane Scott Competitor

Nathaniel Bossum Contributor, Deceased

Helene Boyer Contributor

Paul Fournier Tuner

Historical Inductee Marcel Nadeau Tuner, Deceased

Notice will be provided when tickets for the 15TH Annual Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Banquet and Reunion are available.

Check the web site at www.canmoto.ca.

Bar and Hedy Hodgson established Canadian International Motorcycle Heritage Museum Foundation in 1999 and when Dave Lloyd came to them with the idea of a Motorcycle Hall of Fame, they gifted the Foundation to the people. In 2006, the Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame was created to preserve and promote Canadian motorcycle history for the benefit of the motorcycling community and public and since then, over 140 distinguished motorcyclists and organizations have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame is a not-for-profit association with charitable status governed by an independent board of volunteer directors from across Canada.

For information about past inductees, historic motorcycle collections, event sponsorship, and tax-deductible donations, visit www.canmoto.ca