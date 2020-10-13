FUTURE WEST MOTO
Presents
Canadian Arenacross 2020 Championships

ROUND 1 & 2
OCTOBER 17-18, 2020

HERITAGE PARK – CHILLIWACK
44140 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack
Map: Heritage Park →

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

GATE OPENS

Friday      8:00 am – 8:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 12:00 pm)
Sunday    7:00 am – 3:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 8:45 am)

FAMILY INFORMATION

GATE FEES:  Friday – Sunday

  • $15 wristband per Family Member – maximum 4 (to be paid and registered online)
  • Mechanic Wristband required to go to Start Gate

CAMPING – (to be paid online at time of registration)

  • $20 – No Hookup
  • $35 – Hookup
  • Per Night – maximum 5-person occupancy

RIDER INFORMATION

REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes wristband)

  • $65 first class
  • $40 second class
  • $30 third class
  • $20 Tykes (must have transponder)

PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband)

  • $70 first class
  • $60 second class

RACE DETAILS 

Registration & Membership Sign Up ONLINE ONLY

Saturday – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=49

Sunday – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=52

Family Waiver – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=50

** Please Note:  Everyone must sign either a wristband or a Family waiver to have your name on the gate list. **

FRIDAY:

  • Open practice:  $40
  • 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
  • 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm
  • Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.

RIDING SCHOOL SATURDAY

$65 for expert instruction by Ryan Lockhart and Kyle Beaton

Sign up: https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=51

  • 8-9am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike
  • 9:10-10:10am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85
  • 10:20-11:20am – Beginner/Junior 50/65

All riders must be ready 15 minutes before class. Registration and waivers must be completed online

SATURDAY RACE DETAILS:

  • 12:00 noon Mandatory riders meeting 
  • Practice to follow Riders Meeting
  • Qualifiers to follow practice
  • Main Event to follow Qualifier

SUNDAY RACE DETAILS

  • 8:45 am Mandatory riders meeting 
  • Practice to follow Riders Meeting
  • Qualifiers to follow practice
  • Main Event to follow Qualifier

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Saturday & Sunday:
To be announced over loudspeaker, radio and posted at Admin Trailer

CLASSES (subject to change)
Note: race format will be posted trackside on the day of the race

  • Tyke 50cc Trophy 1-5
  • New Kid Beginner (50cc, 65cc, One year or less experience) Ages 4-9 Trophy 1-5
  • Young Ladies Ages 7-14 Trophy 1-3
  • 50 cc 4-6  Trophy 1-5
  • 50 cc 7-8  Trophy 1-5
  • 50 cc Open Trophy 1-5
  • 65 cc 7-9  Trophy 1-3
  • 65 cc 10-11 Trophy 1-3
  • 65 cc Open: Trophy 1-3
  • 85 cc 7-11  Trophy 1-3
  • 85 cc 12-16  Trophy 1-3
  • Supermini  Trophy 1-3
  • School Boy 12-17  Trophy 1-3
  • Open Beginner Trophy 1-3
  • 250 Junior Trophy 1-3
  • Open Junior Trophy 1-3
  • 250 Intermediate  50% payout
  • Open Intermediate  50% payout
  • Ladies 50% payout
  • Under 30 50% payout
  • +30 Vet Junior Trophy 1-3
  • +30 Vet Master  50% payout
  • Vet +40 50% payout
  • Vet +50 50% payout 
  • Pro Open 100% payout + $250 Top up
  • Pro Am Lites (Intermediates allowed) 100% payout + $250 Top up

No trophy for payout classes
All Payout classes must have 5 riders or more on the gate for pay. 
All trophy classes go back to 3rd places, no matter the numbers, unless otherwise noted above.

PLEASE NOTE:

RIDERS MUST HAVE AN MRC MEMBERSHIP IN ORDER FOR THEIR POINTS TO QUALIFY IN THE SERIES.

Membership can be bought online www.mrcracing.com

TRANSPONDERS:

Transponders are now mandatory for all racers. Your transponder number must be included on your registration sign up.

There are limited transponders available to rent for $20 per day.  There are a few available for sale – $140 with one year’s subscription.

TRACK RULES:

NO one permitted on the track other than FWM staff and parent assist classes (Tykes, NKB and50 cc 4-6).

One mechanic permitted at the start gate with their rider – online registration for wristband.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR 2020

  • NO INDOOR PITTING
  • NO general public allowed.
  • Rider is permitted to have two family members in the bleachers and one mechanic in mechanics area during their race.
  • Family members need to exit the bleachers area when their rider has completed his/her race. FWM staff will be on hand to assist.
  • Each group needs to be seated 6 feet apart.
  • If you are sick, please do not enter the building.
  • Dispose of all used oil at the appropriate site in the parking lot. Site marked.
  • No alcohol in the building. This will be strictly enforced by Heritage Park.
  • No smoking in the building.
  • No riding your bikes in the parking lot – please push your bikes to staging.
  • No pit bikes.
  • Please obey NO PARKING LANE SIGNS. Vehicles will be towed with no warning.
  • Heritage is providing a ½ floor with rubber mats for riders to store their bikes overnight if needed.
  • If you wish to leave your RV between races you will still be charged the daily rate. No people to stay with RV.
  • Please be respectful and follow the rules – we are doing our best to provide you with more great racing, but we must be mindful of the times we are living in.
  • MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING – NO EXCEPTIONS!!