FUTURE WEST MOTO
Presents
Canadian Arenacross 2020 Championships
ROUND 1 & 2
OCTOBER 17-18, 2020
HERITAGE PARK – CHILLIWACK
44140 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack
Map: Heritage Park →
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
GATE OPENS
Friday 8:00 am – 8:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 12:00 pm)
Sunday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 8:45 am)
FAMILY INFORMATION
GATE FEES: Friday – Sunday
- $15 wristband per Family Member – maximum 4 (to be paid and registered online)
- Mechanic Wristband required to go to Start Gate
CAMPING – (to be paid online at time of registration)
- $20 – No Hookup
- $35 – Hookup
- Per Night – maximum 5-person occupancy
RIDER INFORMATION
REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes wristband)
- $65 first class
- $40 second class
- $30 third class
- $20 Tykes (must have transponder)
PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband)
- $70 first class
- $60 second class
RACE DETAILS
Registration & Membership Sign Up ONLINE ONLY
Saturday – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=49
Sunday – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=52
Family Waiver – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=50
** Please Note: Everyone must sign either a wristband or a Family waiver to have your name on the gate list. **
FRIDAY:
- Open practice: $40
- 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
- 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm
- Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.
RIDING SCHOOL SATURDAY
$65 for expert instruction by Ryan Lockhart and Kyle Beaton
Sign up: https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=51
- 8-9am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike
- 9:10-10:10am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85
- 10:20-11:20am – Beginner/Junior 50/65
All riders must be ready 15 minutes before class. Registration and waivers must be completed online
SATURDAY RACE DETAILS:
- 12:00 noon Mandatory riders meeting
- Practice to follow Riders Meeting
- Qualifiers to follow practice
- Main Event to follow Qualifier
SUNDAY RACE DETAILS
- 8:45 am Mandatory riders meeting
- Practice to follow Riders Meeting
- Qualifiers to follow practice
- Main Event to follow Qualifier
PRACTICE SCHEDULE
Saturday & Sunday:
To be announced over loudspeaker, radio and posted at Admin Trailer
CLASSES (subject to change)
Note: race format will be posted trackside on the day of the race
- Tyke 50cc Trophy 1-5
- New Kid Beginner (50cc, 65cc, One year or less experience) Ages 4-9 Trophy 1-5
- Young Ladies Ages 7-14 Trophy 1-3
- 50 cc 4-6 Trophy 1-5
- 50 cc 7-8 Trophy 1-5
- 50 cc Open Trophy 1-5
- 65 cc 7-9 Trophy 1-3
- 65 cc 10-11 Trophy 1-3
- 65 cc Open: Trophy 1-3
- 85 cc 7-11 Trophy 1-3
- 85 cc 12-16 Trophy 1-3
- Supermini Trophy 1-3
- School Boy 12-17 Trophy 1-3
- Open Beginner Trophy 1-3
- 250 Junior Trophy 1-3
- Open Junior Trophy 1-3
- 250 Intermediate 50% payout
- Open Intermediate 50% payout
- Ladies 50% payout
- Under 30 50% payout
- +30 Vet Junior Trophy 1-3
- +30 Vet Master 50% payout
- Vet +40 50% payout
- Vet +50 50% payout
- Pro Open 100% payout + $250 Top up
- Pro Am Lites (Intermediates allowed) 100% payout + $250 Top up
No trophy for payout classes
All Payout classes must have 5 riders or more on the gate for pay.
All trophy classes go back to 3rd places, no matter the numbers, unless otherwise noted above.
PLEASE NOTE:
RIDERS MUST HAVE AN MRC MEMBERSHIP IN ORDER FOR THEIR POINTS TO QUALIFY IN THE SERIES.
Membership can be bought online www.mrcracing.com
TRANSPONDERS:
Transponders are now mandatory for all racers. Your transponder number must be included on your registration sign up.
There are limited transponders available to rent for $20 per day. There are a few available for sale – $140 with one year’s subscription.
TRACK RULES:
NO one permitted on the track other than FWM staff and parent assist classes (Tykes, NKB and50 cc 4-6).
One mechanic permitted at the start gate with their rider – online registration for wristband.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR 2020
- NO INDOOR PITTING
- NO general public allowed.
- Rider is permitted to have two family members in the bleachers and one mechanic in mechanics area during their race.
- Family members need to exit the bleachers area when their rider has completed his/her race. FWM staff will be on hand to assist.
- Each group needs to be seated 6 feet apart.
- If you are sick, please do not enter the building.
- Dispose of all used oil at the appropriate site in the parking lot. Site marked.
- No alcohol in the building. This will be strictly enforced by Heritage Park.
- No smoking in the building.
- No riding your bikes in the parking lot – please push your bikes to staging.
- No pit bikes.
- Please obey NO PARKING LANE SIGNS. Vehicles will be towed with no warning.
- Heritage is providing a ½ floor with rubber mats for riders to store their bikes overnight if needed.
- If you wish to leave your RV between races you will still be charged the daily rate. No people to stay with RV.
- Please be respectful and follow the rules – we are doing our best to provide you with more great racing, but we must be mindful of the times we are living in.
- MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING – NO EXCEPTIONS!!