2020 FWM Canadian Arenacross Championships | All You Need to Know

FUTURE WEST MOTO

Presents

Canadian Arenacross 2020 Championships

ROUND 1 & 2

OCTOBER 17-18, 2020

HERITAGE PARK – CHILLIWACK

44140 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack

Map: Heritage Park →

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

GATE OPENS

Friday 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 12:00 pm)

Sunday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 8:45 am)

FAMILY INFORMATION

GATE FEES: Friday – Sunday

$15 wristband per Family Member – maximum 4 (to be paid and registered online)

Mechanic Wristband required to go to Start Gate

CAMPING – (to be paid online at time of registration)

$20 – No Hookup

$35 – Hookup

Per Night – maximum 5-person occupancy

RIDER INFORMATION

REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes wristband)

$65 first class

$40 second class

$30 third class

$20 Tykes (must have transponder)

PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband)

$70 first class

$60 second class

RACE DETAILS

Registration & Membership Sign Up ONLINE ONLY

Saturday – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=49

Sunday – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=52

Family Waiver – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=50

** Please Note: Everyone must sign either a wristband or a Family waiver to have your name on the gate list. **

FRIDAY:

Open practice: $40

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.

RIDING SCHOOL SATURDAY

$65 for expert instruction by Ryan Lockhart and Kyle Beaton

Sign up: https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/index.asp?event=51

8-9am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike

9:10-10:10am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85

10:20-11:20am – Beginner/Junior 50/65

All riders must be ready 15 minutes before class. Registration and waivers must be completed online

SATURDAY RACE DETAILS:

12:00 noon Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Main Event to follow Qualifier

SUNDAY RACE DETAILS

8:45 am Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Main Event to follow Qualifier

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Saturday & Sunday:

To be announced over loudspeaker, radio and posted at Admin Trailer

CLASSES (subject to change)

Note: race format will be posted trackside on the day of the race

Tyke 50cc Trophy 1-5

New Kid Beginner (50cc, 65cc, One year or less experience) Ages 4-9 Trophy 1-5

Young Ladies Ages 7-14 Trophy 1-3

50 cc 4-6 Trophy 1-5

50 cc 7-8 Trophy 1-5

50 cc Open Trophy 1-5

65 cc 7-9 Trophy 1-3

65 cc 10-11 Trophy 1-3

65 cc Open: Trophy 1-3

85 cc 7-11 Trophy 1-3

85 cc 12-16 Trophy 1-3

Supermini Trophy 1-3

School Boy 12-17 Trophy 1-3

Open Beginner Trophy 1-3

250 Junior Trophy 1-3

Open Junior Trophy 1-3

250 Intermediate 50% payout

Open Intermediate 50% payout

Ladies 50% payout

Under 30 50% payout

+30 Vet Junior Trophy 1-3

+30 Vet Master 50% payout

Vet +40 50% payout

Vet +50 50% payout

Pro Open 100% payout + $250 Top up

Pro Am Lites (Intermediates allowed) 100% payout + $250 Top up

No trophy for payout classes

All Payout classes must have 5 riders or more on the gate for pay.

All trophy classes go back to 3rd places, no matter the numbers, unless otherwise noted above.

PLEASE NOTE:

RIDERS MUST HAVE AN MRC MEMBERSHIP IN ORDER FOR THEIR POINTS TO QUALIFY IN THE SERIES.

Membership can be bought online www.mrcracing.com

TRANSPONDERS:

Transponders are now mandatory for all racers. Your transponder number must be included on your registration sign up.

There are limited transponders available to rent for $20 per day. There are a few available for sale – $140 with one year’s subscription.

TRACK RULES:

NO one permitted on the track other than FWM staff and parent assist classes (Tykes, NKB and50 cc 4-6).

One mechanic permitted at the start gate with their rider – online registration for wristband.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR 2020