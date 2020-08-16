The first 450 Class moto of the afternoon saw the pair of JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzukis at the head of the pack, with Freddie Noren edging out Joey Savatgy for the MotoSport.comHoleshot. The teammates battled one another for the lead, which allowed Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson to take advantage and get around both riders before the conclusion of the opening lap. The clear track proved to work into Anderson’s favor as he quickly surged out to a multi-second lead.



Both Noren and Savatgy continued to receive pressure from a slew of riders and started to lose additional positions, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb soon taking over second and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton slotting into third. Behind them, reigning three-time champion Eli Tomac was battling his way forward as well, pushing his way into a three way fight for third aboard his Monster Energy Kawasaki alongside Osborne and Sexton.



As Anderson continued to build on his lead and Webb asserted himself into second, the fight for third persisted and forced a miscue by Sexton, who went down and lost multiple spots. That allowed Osborne to take over third and moved Tomac into fourth. A determined Osborne kept his charge going and it allowed him to close in on Webb. After spending several laps in pursuit of second, Osborne took advantage of Webb’s difficulty getting by a lapped rider to move into the runner-up spot. Behind this battle Tomac started to lose touch with the leaders, which put him into the clutches of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin, and his Monster Energy Kawasaki teammate Adam Cianciarulo, who all eventually got around the No. 1 of Tomac.



Out front, Anderson enjoyed a stress-free race to secure his third career moto win by a handful of seconds over Osborne. Barcia’s late charge saw him get around Webb for third, while Musquin also passed his teammate to grab fourth. Webb completed the top five. Tomac soldiered home in seventh.