2020 World Enduro XC Championship Schedule News

2020 Canadian Cross Country Championship



World Enduro Canada regrets to announce that due to current government restrictions on sports activity, the 2020 Canadian Cross Country Championship has been cancelled.



Some of the early West events were cancelled and hope was that despite those cancellations enough other events could be available later in the year to create meaningful Canadian Championship, but unfortunately that has not happened.



Some of the events that were originally going to be part of the series are still going to take place as part of regional series – racers need to check with their provincial organizers schedule to confirm.



PNWMA – Pacific Northwest Motorcycle Association for BC

Alberta Motorsports Association

Off-Road Ontario



From all of us at WEC enjoy 2020 on two wheels.

WEC