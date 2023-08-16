NEW RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING SIGNING JULIEN BEAUMER TO DEBUT AT BUDDS CREEK

NEW RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING SIGNING JULIEN BEAUMER TO DEBUT AT BUDDS CREEK

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has signed Julien Beaumer to a multi-year contract that will see the talented teenager contest the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) in the 250 Class, spanning across AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross, and the SMX Finals series from 2024.

Beaumer will make his debut onboard the factory KTM 250 SX-F during this weekend’s penultimate round of the Pro Motocross Championship at Budds Creek, followed by Ironman Raceway’s final round of the season on August 26 to build experience at the professional level and officially begin working with the Red Bull KTM team in a competitive environment.

It’s been a rapid path to the pro ranks for 17-year-old Beaumer, beginning this year as a privateer and showcasing his capabilities from the outset in Supercross Futures. He was then drafted into the KTM Orange Brigade amateur program during February and went on to claim back-to-back Main Event victories in both Glendale and East Rutherford.

RedBud’s opening Moto Combine event of the Pro Motocross season saw Beaumer qualify quickest and then record a best race result of second position in moto two, further illustrating his potential both indoors and outdoors.

Beaumer was also a standout at the beginning of August in the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, winning two of the three 250 Pro Sport motos and ultimately finishing fourth overall. That momentum sets the Arizona native up for his first-career Pro Motocross appearance this Saturday, August 19.

Julien Beaumer:“Being a part of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team means the world to me. I’ve worked my entire life to get to this point and I can’t thank everybody enough for the opportunity to ride for such an amazing team. My goals for these last two rounds are to learn each weekend, get better with that experience, see where we stack up, and also what we need to improve on going into next year.”

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “We are excited to welcome Julien to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and look forward to having him debut with the team at Budds Creek this weekend. Julien really showed up on our radar at the Anaheim 2 Supercross Futures race this year, where he demonstrated impressive skills and natural talent as a privateer entry. He has been such a pleasant and super-nice kid to deal with, all the while very motivated and driven. I’m happy we were able to enter into an agreement and have him join our Orange Brigade amateur program earlier this year and we have been watching him very closely ever since. His winning performances at both Glendale and East Rutherford really stood out and we are now excited to see what we can achieve together as he transitions into this next chapter of professional racing. Our goal right now is for Julien to gain racing experience alongside the factory team at the last two motocross nationals and then to turn his focus to preparing for his first season in the 2024 AMA Supercross series.”