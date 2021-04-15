MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (April 15, 2021) – MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is excited to announce that registrationfor the upcoming 2021 Regional Championships is now open. Unlike Area Qualifiers, riders must confirm their guaranteed spot or alternate status by pre-registering with MX Sports. The pre-registration processing fee for each class is $60, which is separate and apart from the gate admission and track race entry fee that will be charged at the event by the organizer. If a rider does not pre-register, including riders with guaranteed positions, it will be assumed the rider is not attending the Regional Championship and the position will be filled with an Alternate. Riders will receive $20 Rocky Mountain Race Gas Credit to their online profile.