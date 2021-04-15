2021 Regional Championship Registration Now Open

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (April 15, 2021) – MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is excited to announce that registrationfor the upcoming 2021 Regional Championships is now open. Unlike Area Qualifiers, riders must confirm their guaranteed spot or alternate status by pre-registering with MX Sports.

The pre-registration processing fee for each class is $60, which is separate and apart from the gate admission and track race entry fee that will be charged at the event by the organizer. If a rider does not pre-register, including riders with guaranteed positions, it will be assumed the rider is not attending the Regional Championship and the position will be filled with an Alternate. Riders will receive $20 Rocky Mountain Race Gas Credit to their online profile.
Regional Registrations is NOW OPEN! Photo: Brenden O’Brien

Regional Championships will once again feature a series of Youth, Amateur and Vet regionals to be held from the last weekend of May through the middle of June. The Northwest, Midwest and Southwest Regional’s will have combined regionals featuring Youth, Amateur and Vet classes. Registration deadlines for each Regional Championship will be the Monday before each event at 12 p.m. ET.

2021 Regional Championships Schedule:

NORTHEAST REGIONAL      
June 5 & 6 Tomahawk MX Hedgesville, WV Vet
June 12 & 13 Pleasure Valley Raceway Johnstown, PA Youth
June 19 & 20 Unadilla MX New Berlin, NY Amateur
 
SOUTHEAST REGIONAL      
May 29 & 30 Muddy Creek Blountville, TN Amateur
June 5 & 6 Gatorback Alchua, FL Youth
June 12 & 13 Lazy River MX Dalton, GA Vet
 
MID-EAST REGIONAL      
May 29 & 30 Wildcat Creek MX Rossville, IN Vet
June 12 & 13 Red Bud MX Buchanan, MI Amateur
June 26 & 27 Briarcliff MX Nashport, OH Youth
 
NORTH CENTRAL REGIONAL    
June 5 & 6 Sunset Ridge MX Walnut, IL Youth
June 5 & 6 Riverside Raceway Winterset, IA Vet
June 19 & 20 Spring Creek Millville, MN Amateur
 
SOUTH CENTRAL REGIONAL    
May 29 & 30 Farm 14 Centreville, MS Amateur
June 12 & 13 Swan MX Raceway Park Tyler, TX Vet
June 19 & 20 Freestone Raceway Wortham, TX Youth
 
NORTHWEST REGIONAL    
May 29 & 30 Washougal MX Park Washougal, WA ALL
 
MID-WEST REGIONAL    
June 12 & 13 Porterville OHV Park Porterville, CA ALL
 
SOUTHWEST REGIONAL    
June 5 & 6 Fox Raceway Pala, CA ALL

2021 Regional Class Breakdown:

AMATEUR Regional Classes
1 250 B
2 250 B Limited
3 250 C
4 250 C Limited
5* 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited
6 450 B
7 450 B Limited
8 450 C
9 125 C
10* 125cc (12-17) B/C
11* Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C
12* Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C
R+ 125 All-Star
R+ 250 All Star
 
VET Regional Classes
13 Open Pro Sport
14 250 Pro Sport
15** College (18-24) (Sportsman)
16 Junior (25+)
17** Vet (30+) (Sportsman)
18** Senior (40+) (Sportsman)
19 Senior (45+)
20 Masters (50+)
21 Women
R+ Junior (25+) C
R+ Vet (30+) C
R+ Super Vet (35+)
R+ Senior (40+) C
R+ Golden Masters (60+)
R+ Women C
 
YOUTH Regional Classes
22*** Mini-E (4-6) Jr.
23*** 51cc (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited
24*** 51cc (4-6) Jr. Limited
25 51cc (7-8) Sr. Limited
26 65cc (7-9) Limited
27 65cc (7-9)
28 65cc (10-11) Limited
29 65cc (10-11)
30 85cc (10-12) Limited
31 85cc (10-12)
32 Mini Sr 1 (12-14)
33 Mini Sr 2 (13-15)
34 Supermini 1 (12-15)
35 Supermini 2 (13-16)
36 Girls (11-16)
R+ Girls Jr. (9-13)
REGISTER NOW!