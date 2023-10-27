2023 AMO Chilliwack Arenacross | All You Need to Know

2023 AMO Chilliwack Arenacross | All You Need to Know

Registration Opens Nov 7th via LIVELAPS AMO RACING

*** IF YOU HAVE ANY STRUGGLES/ISSUES WITH LIVELAPS PLEASE EMAIL TONNY@LIVELAPS.COM OR USE THE LIVE CHAT ON LIVELAPS.COM

***EVERY RACER/MECHANIC/SPECTATOR/FAMILY MUST REGISTER ONLINE IF ARRIVING DURING THE DAY OF EACH EVENT. If arriving for just night shows tickets can be bought on property – CASH ONLY***

REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes a wristband for a racer)

$60 first class

$40 second class

$30 third class

TYKE – FREE REGISTRATION – Must register online still – Opens Nov 7th

Class List for 2023 AMO AX: Series Awards Only – TYKE WILL BE PER ROUND

Tyke

50 4-6 (series Trophy 1-5)

50 7-8 (series 1-5)

50 GP (series 1-5)

65 7-9 (series 1-5)

65 10-11 (series 1-5) 65 GP (series 1-5)

85 7-11 (series 1-5)

85 12-16 (series 1-5)

Supermini 9-16 (series 1-5)

Ladies 12+ (series 1-5)

Open Beg (series 1-3) 250 Jun (series 1-3) ( Supermini Allowed – updated Oct 26, 2023)

Open Jun (series 1-3)

Open Int – 100% Payback Per RD (series Trophy 1-3)

Youth Beg/Jr/Int 14-29 (series 1-3)(14 years of age – updated Oct 26, 2023)

Vet 30 Open – 100% Payback Per RD (series Trophy 1-3)

Pro-AM – Purse Per RD (series Trophy 1-3)

Wristbands Prices: Purchased through LIVELAPS AMO RACING OPENS NOV 7TH

Weekend – $30

Per Night – $20 (IF ARRIVING JUST FOR NIGHT SHOW, THEN PAYMENT CAN BE MADE AT THE GATE: CASH ONLY)

6 and under – Free



CAMPING – Paid by E-transfer amoracingreloaded@gmail.com on property CASH ONLY

$20 per night- No Hookup

$40 per night– Hookup 30AMP by reservation only**

Email: amoracingreloaded@gmail.com

$60 per night **Prime 50AMP spots by reservation only**

Email: amoracingreloaded@gmail.com

***E-TRANSFER WITH THE INFO: BIKE #, NAME, RACE DATE/LOCATION, AND CLASS IN THE TRANSFER DESCRIPTION****

Hotel Booking Details, Racers discount:

Comfort Inn Chilliwack – Chilliwack, BC V2R 3C7 45405 Luckakuck Way (604) 858-0636

AMO AX RD1-2 Nov 23/24 AMO AX RD3-4 Dec 1/2

Group Rate: $189.00 – Standard Two Queen Beds

Cut-Off Date: RD1-2 – Friday, Nov 10th, 2023 RD3-4 – Friday, Nov 17th, 2023

Quote: Group/Team Name: AMO RACING



Indoor Pits – Open to all – FREE

*** One requirement for Indoor PITS is a bike mat, cardboard, or something to catch dripping fuel, chain lube, oils, etc.***

Open Practice Days – Thursday, Nov 23 and Thursday, Nov 30:

Open Practice Cost: $50 First Practice – Second bike/Second Session Practice $30

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Pro Practice 7 pm – 7:30 NO CHARGE

Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up. Purchased through LIVELAPS AMO RACING OPENS NOV 7TH



RIDING SCHOOL: Friday AM/Saturday AM of each event

$70 for expert instruction by Ryan Lockhart and Special Guest Instructor TBA

25 SPOTS PER SCHOOL

Purchased through LIVELAPS AMO RACING OPENS NOV 7TH

8-9 am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike

9:10-10:10 am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85

10:20-11:20 am – Beginner/Junior 50/65

All riders must be ready 15 minutes before class. Registration and waivers must be completed online



FRIDAY/SATURDAY:

11:45 am Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow the practice

Pro Riders meeting at 4 pm, Pro Practice at 4:30 PMNight Show Main events to begin 6:30 pm



AMO DOES NOT SELL TRANSPONDERS

YOU MAY RESERVE A TRANSPONDER RENTAL BY E-TRANSFERING $50 (for the weekend) TO AMORACINGRELOADED@GMAIL.COM WITH THE INFO: BIKE #, NAME, RACE DATE/LOCATION, AND CLASS IN THE TRANSFER DESCRIPTION. Screenshot or save the transaction for extra backup when you arrive to get the transponder.

Pick-up Times: Prior to each round

Thursday (Nov 23 and 30) 4 PM-7 PM

Friday (Nov 24 and Dec 1) 9 AM-11AM



Practice Rentals Times/Dates – $400 per hr. Contact AMORACINGRELOADED@GMAIL.COM

***Note: Whoever pays for a rental can allow as many riders to help cut the cost down, but only 15 riders on the track at a time****

Wednesday, Nov 22, 10 AM – 8 PM (10 – 1 hr spots available)

Tuesday, Nov 28, 10 AM – 8 PM

Wednesday, Nov 29, 10 AM – 8 PM



www.amoracing.com

email: amoracingreloaded@gmail.com