2023 AMO Chilliwack Arenacross | All You Need to Know
Registration Opens Nov 7th via LIVELAPS AMO RACING
*** IF YOU HAVE ANY STRUGGLES/ISSUES WITH LIVELAPS PLEASE EMAIL TONNY@LIVELAPS.COM OR USE THE LIVE CHAT ON LIVELAPS.COM
***EVERY RACER/MECHANIC/SPECTATOR/FAMILY MUST REGISTER ONLINE IF ARRIVING DURING THE DAY OF EACH EVENT. If arriving for just night shows tickets can be bought on property – CASH ONLY***
REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes a wristband for a racer)
$60 first class
$40 second class
$30 third class
TYKE – FREE REGISTRATION – Must register online still – Opens Nov 7th
Class List for 2023 AMO AX: Series Awards Only – TYKE WILL BE PER ROUND
|Tyke
50 4-6 (series Trophy 1-5)
50 7-8 (series 1-5)
50 GP (series 1-5)
65 7-9 (series 1-5)
65 10-11 (series 1-5)
|65 GP (series 1-5)
85 7-11 (series 1-5)
85 12-16 (series 1-5)
Supermini 9-16 (series 1-5)
Ladies 12+ (series 1-5)
Open Beg (series 1-3)
|250 Jun (series 1-3) ( Supermini Allowed – updated Oct 26, 2023)
Open Jun (series 1-3)
Open Int – 100% Payback Per RD (series Trophy 1-3)
Youth Beg/Jr/Int 14-29 (series 1-3)(14 years of age – updated Oct 26, 2023)
Vet 30 Open – 100% Payback Per RD (series Trophy 1-3)
Pro-AM – Purse Per RD (series Trophy 1-3)
Wristbands Prices: Purchased through LIVELAPS AMO RACING OPENS NOV 7TH
Weekend – $30
Per Night – $20 (IF ARRIVING JUST FOR NIGHT SHOW, THEN PAYMENT CAN BE MADE AT THE GATE: CASH ONLY)
6 and under – Free
CAMPING – Paid by E-transfer amoracingreloaded@gmail.com on property CASH ONLY
$20 per night- No Hookup
$40 per night– Hookup 30AMP by reservation only**
Email: amoracingreloaded@gmail.com
$60 per night **Prime 50AMP spots by reservation only**
Email: amoracingreloaded@gmail.com
***E-TRANSFER WITH THE INFO: BIKE #, NAME, RACE DATE/LOCATION, AND CLASS IN THE TRANSFER DESCRIPTION****
Hotel Booking Details, Racers discount:
Comfort Inn Chilliwack – Chilliwack, BC V2R 3C7 45405 Luckakuck Way (604) 858-0636
AMO AX RD1-2 Nov 23/24 AMO AX RD3-4 Dec 1/2
Group Rate: $189.00 – Standard Two Queen Beds
Cut-Off Date: RD1-2 – Friday, Nov 10th, 2023 RD3-4 – Friday, Nov 17th, 2023
Quote: Group/Team Name: AMO RACING
Indoor Pits – Open to all – FREE
*** One requirement for Indoor PITS is a bike mat, cardboard, or something to catch dripping fuel, chain lube, oils, etc.***
Open Practice Days – Thursday, Nov 23 and Thursday, Nov 30:
Open Practice Cost: $50 First Practice – Second bike/Second Session Practice $30
9:00 am – 1:00 pm
2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Pro Practice 7 pm – 7:30 NO CHARGE
Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up. Purchased through LIVELAPS AMO RACING OPENS NOV 7TH
RIDING SCHOOL: Friday AM/Saturday AM of each event
$70 for expert instruction by Ryan Lockhart and Special Guest Instructor TBA
25 SPOTS PER SCHOOL
Purchased through LIVELAPS AMO RACING OPENS NOV 7TH
8-9 am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike
9:10-10:10 am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85
10:20-11:20 am – Beginner/Junior 50/65
All riders must be ready 15 minutes before class. Registration and waivers must be completed online
FRIDAY/SATURDAY:
11:45 am Mandatory riders meeting
Practice to follow Riders Meeting
Qualifiers to follow the practice
Pro Riders meeting at 4 pm, Pro Practice at 4:30 PMNight Show Main events to begin 6:30 pm
AMO DOES NOT SELL TRANSPONDERS
YOU MAY RESERVE A TRANSPONDER RENTAL BY E-TRANSFERING $50 (for the weekend) TO AMORACINGRELOADED@GMAIL.COM WITH THE INFO: BIKE #, NAME, RACE DATE/LOCATION, AND CLASS IN THE TRANSFER DESCRIPTION. Screenshot or save the transaction for extra backup when you arrive to get the transponder.
Pick-up Times: Prior to each round
Thursday (Nov 23 and 30) 4 PM-7 PM
Friday (Nov 24 and Dec 1) 9 AM-11AM
Practice Rentals Times/Dates – $400 per hr. Contact AMORACINGRELOADED@GMAIL.COM
***Note: Whoever pays for a rental can allow as many riders to help cut the cost down, but only 15 riders on the track at a time****
Wednesday, Nov 22, 10 AM – 8 PM (10 – 1 hr spots available)
Tuesday, Nov 28, 10 AM – 8 PM
Wednesday, Nov 29, 10 AM – 8 PM
www.amoracing.com
email: amoracingreloaded@gmail.com
