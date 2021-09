2021 MXON Entry List

From Team Manager, Carl Bastedo:

In case there are questions as to why Canada is listed 30th and has such high numbers.

First, we were the 14th team to enter, ahead of Italy.

Second, the numbers are based on finishing positions at the 2019 MXON. Canada didn’t compete so that’s why they have such high numbers.

Thanks, Carl