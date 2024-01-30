#22 Tyler Gibbs Heading into Final Rounds of GT Arena Motocross

By Billy Rainford

Photos supplied by CREO KTM

#22 Tyler Gibbs from Mission, BC will head into the final rounds of the GT Arena Motocross series on his CREO KTM this weekend at Wilson Logistics Arena in Springfield, Missouri. After this, he and the team will move over to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series where ‘Gibby’ will race the 250 East class.

He currently sits 7th in Open Pro points. Team Owner Jeff Crutcher gives us weekly summaries, so here is his latest from last weekend at Hale Arena in Kansas City, MO:

From Jeff:

My takeaways from the second weekend in a row at Hale Arena:

1. The KC faithful still came out for a second week of racing in the same building. People of Kansas City just love to watch and race arenacross. We were all pumped to see the showing of fans and riders.

2. Gibby rode with some fire under his ass on Friday and really impressed us. He had his fellow Canadian with him on wrench duties, Sean Banman. I think having a little more maple in this corner helped him catch fire. Sean will be joining us for the final weekend of AX and the first two SX races….and hopefully more.

3. I’m excited, as we all are, to race in the new Wilson Logistics Arena in Springfield. This will close out our AX season, a halfway done season milestone. I’ve been talking with the guys about how much they have learned in AX and how many indoor racing lessons they’ve learned and where that puts us going into SX – light years ahead of where we’d be if we were showing up to SX with no races under our belts.

Good luck this weekend, team, and we’ll see you at some AMA SX races.

I was able to watch an earlier round over the weekend on Fox Sports Racing, so keep an eye out for the coverage.