2022 Canadian MX Nationals Race Review – Round 1 Kamloops | FXR Moto

2022 Canadian MX Nationals Race Review – Round 1 Kamloops | FXR Moto

Brought to you by FXR Moto

Greg Poisson and Billy Rainford go over some of the stories from the 2022 Canadian Motocross Nationals. Here’s what happened at Round 1 at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC.

Video:

Podcast:

Find this podcast on all the major platforms and be sure to SUBSCRIBE to your favourite.