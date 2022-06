2022 Canadian MX Nationals Race Review – Round 2 Drumheller | FXR Moto

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by FXR Moto

#732 Jared Stock sits in at Valley Brewing in Drumheller, AB after racing the 450 class to go through how the racing went at Round 2 of the Canadian triple Crown Series MX Nationals at DORVA MX.