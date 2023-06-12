Video | Bigwave’s Walk and Talk | Round 2 – Kamloops

By Billy Rainford

Bigwave Walks and Talks through the pits at the end of the day after Round 2 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC.

We talk with (in order) Kyle Springman, Wyatt Waddell, Jyire Mitchell, Tyler Gibbs, Frank Luebke, Brett Lee, Kaven Benoit, Mitchell Harrison, Eve Brodeur, Daniel Elmore, Steve Sulyok, Troy Smith, Hunter Schlosser, Chris Pomeroy, JSR, Blake Davies, Zane Mellafont, and Brennan Schofield.