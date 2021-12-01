2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series Schedule

2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series Schedule

The 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series schedule has been released. We’ll be crossing the country again with the addition of two new tracks that were set to be on the schedule before everything was derailed by COVID 19.

Thor WMX and FXR Pre Mix will, once again, be divided into East and West.

The WCAN returns to Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC.

RYDETV and Fox Sports are where you’ll find the racing LIVE.