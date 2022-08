2022 Deschambault MX National Post-Race Interviews

By Billy Rainford

We talk with Westen Wrozyna, Eve Brodeur, Jeremy McKie, Tanner Ward, Dylan Wright, Jack Wright, and Mitch Cooke with Adan Turner after Round 8 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Motocross Deschambault in Quebec.

PODCAST:

