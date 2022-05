2022 Fox Raceway Entry List Includes 4 Canadians

Round 1 of the Lucas Oil Pro Nationals at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, will include 4 Canadians.

250:

430 William Crete HSK

943 Noah Viney HON

450:

170 Keylan Meston HSK

515 Tyler Medaglia GG