2023 Gopher Dunes Supercross Round 1 Results
Canadian Triple Crown Series – Round 1
Gopher Dunes
Courtland, Ontario
Saturday, Sept 23, 2023
250
- 1 Mitchell Harrison GAS
- 4 Jake Piccolo HON
- 16 Cole Thompson GAS
- 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
- 12 Sebastien Racine YAM
- 26 Julien Benek KAW
- 56 Blake Davies HQV
- 25 Daniel Elmore GAS
- 35 Preston Masciangelo GAS
- 44 Dylan Rempel KAW
- 33 Tanner Scott HQV
- 50 Austin Jones YAM
- 31 Zach Ufimzeff YAM
- 299 Konnor Visger HON
- 22 Tyler Gibbs KAW
450
- 1 Mitchell Harrison GAS
- 16 Cole Thompson GAS
- 4 Jake Piccolo HON
- 84 Tanner Ward KAW
- 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
- 12 Sebastien Racine YAM
- 56 Blake Davies HQV
- 24 Guillaume St Cyr KTM
- 26 Julien Benek KAW
- 25 Daniel Elmore GAS
- 33 Tanner Scott HQV
- 44 Dylan Rempel KAW
- 22 Tyler Gibbs KAW
- 31 Zach Ufimzeff YAM
- 299 Konnor Visger HON
