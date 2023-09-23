Triple Crown Logo

2023 Gopher Dunes Supercross Round 1 Results

Canadian Triple Crown Series – Round 1

Gopher Dunes

Courtland, Ontario

Saturday, Sept 23, 2023

250

  1. 1 Mitchell Harrison GAS
  2. 4 Jake Piccolo HON
  3. 16 Cole Thompson GAS
  4. 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
  5. 12 Sebastien Racine YAM
  6. 26 Julien Benek KAW
  7. 56 Blake Davies HQV
  8. 25 Daniel Elmore GAS
  9. 35 Preston Masciangelo GAS
  10. 44 Dylan Rempel KAW
  11. 33 Tanner Scott HQV
  12. 50 Austin Jones YAM
  13. 31 Zach Ufimzeff YAM
  14. 299 Konnor Visger HON
  15. 22 Tyler Gibbs KAW

450

  1. 1 Mitchell Harrison GAS
  2. 16 Cole Thompson GAS
  3. 4 Jake Piccolo HON
  4. 84 Tanner Ward KAW
  5. 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
  6. 12 Sebastien Racine YAM
  7. 56 Blake Davies HQV
  8. 24 Guillaume St Cyr KTM
  9. 26 Julien Benek KAW
  10. 25 Daniel Elmore GAS
  11. 33 Tanner Scott HQV
  12. 44 Dylan Rempel KAW
  13. 22 Tyler Gibbs KAW
  14. 31 Zach Ufimzeff YAM
  15. 299 Konnor Visger HON