2022 Future West Moto Arenacross Championship | All You Need to Know
Pro-Am Open
2022 Future West Moto Arenacross Championship
Rounds 1 & 2
October 14-16 2022
All events are held at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack BC
GATE OPENS
Thursday 2:00 pm – 11:00pm
Friday 7:00 am – 11:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am – 8:00 pm
Sunday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm
ABSOLUTLEY NO ENTRY OTHER THAN THESE TIMES – ALL CAMPERS NEED TO BE CHECKED IN AT THE GATE
**Anyone Parking before Thursday @2 pm will be towed by Heritage Park unless given permission by FWM**
Wristbands Prices: GST Included
Adult $20
Youth (12-18) $15
Child (4-11) $10
Family Pass (2 adults & 2 children) $50
CAMPING – Paid at gate
$20 – No Hookup
$35 – Hookup
Per Night
**Prime 50amp spots by reservation only** $60 per night
Email: fwmlisa@hotmail.com
Indoor Pits are back!
$100 for the weekend. To be paid onsite
RIDER INFORMATION
REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes wristband)
$70 first class
$45 second class
$35 third class
$20 Tykes – NO TRANSPONDER. NO SCORING. PARTICIPATION AWARDS ONLY.
PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband)
$80 Open Pro-Am two main events – Pro-Purse for the overall
1st $600
2nd $450
3rd $300
4th $200
5th $100
RACE/PRACTICE DETAILS
FRIDAY:
Open practice: $50
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.
RIDING SCHOOL: SATURDAY
$70 for expert instruction by Ryan Lockhart and Special Guest Instructor TBA
25 SPOTS PER SCHOOL
Sign up online
8-9am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike
9:10-10:10am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85
10:20-11:20am – Beginner/Junior 50/65
SATURDAY:
11:45am Mandatory riders meeting
Practice to follow Riders Meeting
Qualifiers to follow practice
Pro Riders meeting at 4pm , Pro Practice at 4:30PM
Night Show Main events to begin 6:30pm
Sunday:
8:30am Mandatory riders meeting
Practice to follow Riders Meeting
Qualifiers to follow practice
Pro Riders meeting and Pro Practice to follow Amateur Qualifying
Main Event to follow
PLEASE NOTE:
RIDERS MUST HAVE AN MRC MEMBERSHIP
Membership can be bought online www.mrcracing.com
TRANSPONDERS:
Transponders are mandatory for all racers (except Tyke 50cc). Rentals are available $20 per day
Your transponder number must be included on your registration sign up.
PRACTICE DETAILS
FRIDAY:
Open practice: $50
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.
PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband)
$80 Open Pro-Am two main events
Pro-Purse for the overall
1st $600
2nd $450
3rd $300
4th $200
5th $100
SATURDAY:
Pro Riders meeting at 4pm, Pro Practice at 4:30PM (Timed Qualifiers)
Night Show Main events to begin 6:30pm
Intermission will include Dash For Cash
Sunday:
Pro Riders meeting and Pro Practice (Timed Qualifiers) to follow Amateur Qualifying
Main Event to follow
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.