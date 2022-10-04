2022 Future West Moto Arenacross Championship | All You Need to Know

2022 Future West Moto Arenacross Championship | All You Need to Know

2022 Future West Moto Arenacross Championship

Rounds 1 & 2

October 14-16 2022

All events are held at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack BC

GATE OPENS

Thursday 2:00 pm – 11:00pm

Friday 7:00 am – 11:00 pm

Saturday 7:00 am – 8:00 pm

Sunday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm

ABSOLUTLEY NO ENTRY OTHER THAN THESE TIMES – ALL CAMPERS NEED TO BE CHECKED IN AT THE GATE

**Anyone Parking before Thursday @2 pm will be towed by Heritage Park unless given permission by FWM**

Wristbands Prices: GST Included

Adult $20

Youth (12-18) $15

Child (4-11) $10

Family Pass (2 adults & 2 children) $50

CAMPING – Paid at gate

$20 – No Hookup

$35 – Hookup

Per Night

**Prime 50amp spots by reservation only** $60 per night

Email: fwmlisa@hotmail.com

Indoor Pits are back!

$100 for the weekend. To be paid onsite

RIDER INFORMATION

REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes wristband)

$70 first class

$45 second class

$35 third class

$20 Tykes – NO TRANSPONDER. NO SCORING. PARTICIPATION AWARDS ONLY.

PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband)

$80 Open Pro-Am two main events – Pro-Purse for the overall

1st $600

2nd $450

3rd $300

4th $200

5th $100

RACE/PRACTICE DETAILS

FRIDAY:

Open practice: $50

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.



RIDING SCHOOL: SATURDAY

$70 for expert instruction by Ryan Lockhart and Special Guest Instructor TBA

25 SPOTS PER SCHOOL

Sign up online

8-9am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike

9:10-10:10am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85

10:20-11:20am – Beginner/Junior 50/65

SATURDAY:

11:45am Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Pro Riders meeting at 4pm , Pro Practice at 4:30PM

Night Show Main events to begin 6:30pm

Sunday:

8:30am Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Pro Riders meeting and Pro Practice to follow Amateur Qualifying

Main Event to follow

PLEASE NOTE:

RIDERS MUST HAVE AN MRC MEMBERSHIP

Membership can be bought online www.mrcracing.com

TRANSPONDERS:

Transponders are mandatory for all racers (except Tyke 50cc). Rentals are available $20 per day

Your transponder number must be included on your registration sign up.

PRACTICE DETAILS

