2022 Future West Moto Arenacross | Round 3 Pro Am Results

|
|
|1st
#476
|
| COLLIN JURIN
MONROE, WA
| 1st
Heat 1
|1st
|1st
|2nd
#12
|
| JULIEN BENEK
MISSION, BC
| 2nd
Heat 1
|2nd
|2nd
|3rd
#2
|
| BROCK HOYER
WILLIAMS LAKE, BC
| 5th
Heat 1
|3rd
|3rd
|4th
#510
|
| MARCUS DEAUSY
150 MILE HOUSE, BC
| 3rd
Heat 1
|5th
|4th
|5th
#66
|
| TYLER YATES
DUNCAN, BC
| 7th
Heat 1
|7th
|5th
|6th
#58
|
| BLAKE DAVIES
MISSY, BC
| 6th
Heat 1
|6th
|6th
|7th
#18
|
| PARKER EALES
MAPLE RIDGE, BC
| 4th
Heat 1
|4th
|9th
|8th
#80
|
| ASHTON OUDMAN
,
| 9th
Heat 1
|9th
|7th
|9th
#130
|
| DEVYN SMITH
MAPLE RIDGE, BC
| 14th
Heat 1
|8th
|10th
|10th
#187
|
| LAYNE NUYENS
LAKE COUNTRY, BC
| 8th
Heat 1
|11th
|8th
|11th
#15
|
| TYSON DUBUC
MISSION, BC
| 11th
Heat 1
|10th
|11th
|12th
#212
|
| LUKE SVENSSON
LANGLEY, BC
| 12th
Heat 1
|14th
|12th
|13th
#585
|
| BRADLEY LUDWIGSEN
BLAINE, WA
| 10th
Heat 1
|13th
|13th
|14th
#174
|
| ZANE MELLAFONT
DUNCAN, BC
| 13th
Heat 1
|12th
|DNS
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.