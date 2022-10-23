2022 Future West Moto Arenacross | Round 3 Pro Am Results

Pro Am Main #1:

  1. 476 Collin Jurin YAM
  2. 12 Julien Benek KAW
  3. 2 Brock Hoyer YAM

Pro Am Main #2:

  1. 476 Collin Jurin YAM
  2. 12 Julien Benek KAW
  3. 2 Brock Hoyer YAM
Pro Am Open – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall   Name Heat Moto 1 Moto 2
1st
#476
 Yamaha  COLLIN JURIN
 MONROE, WA 		  1st
  Heat 1		 1st 1st
2nd
#12
 Kawasaki  JULIEN BENEK
 MISSION, BC 		  2nd
  Heat 1		 2nd 2nd
3rd
#2
 Yamaha  BROCK HOYER
 WILLIAMS LAKE, BC 		  5th
  Heat 1		 3rd 3rd
4th
#510
 Yamaha  MARCUS DEAUSY
 150 MILE HOUSE, BC 		  3rd
  Heat 1		 5th 4th
5th
#66
 KTM  TYLER YATES
 DUNCAN, BC 		  7th
  Heat 1		 7th 5th
6th
#58
 Husqvarna  BLAKE DAVIES
 MISSY, BC 		  6th
  Heat 1		 6th 6th
7th
#18
 KTM  PARKER EALES
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		  4th
  Heat 1		 4th 9th
8th
#80
 Yamaha  ASHTON OUDMAN
  		  9th
  Heat 1		 9th 7th
9th
#130
 Kawasaki  DEVYN SMITH
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		  14th
  Heat 1		 8th 10th
10th
#187
 KTM  LAYNE NUYENS
 LAKE COUNTRY, BC 		  8th
  Heat 1		 11th 8th
11th
#15
 KTM  TYSON DUBUC
 MISSION, BC 		  11th
  Heat 1		 10th 11th
12th
#212
 Yamaha  LUKE SVENSSON
 LANGLEY, BC 		  12th
  Heat 1		 14th 12th
13th
#585
 Yamaha  BRADLEY LUDWIGSEN
 BLAINE, WA 		  10th
  Heat 1		 13th 13th
14th
#174
 KTM  ZANE MELLAFONT
 DUNCAN, BC 		  13th
  Heat 1		 12th DNS