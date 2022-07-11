2022 RIDE with Me at Walton Raceway
Join us on August 13th, 2022 for the fourth annual Ride With Me charity ride as we cycle a 20km loop from Walton Raceway to raise awareness for mental wellness!
Full registration includes a t-shirt and lunch. The Lunch Only option does not include a complimentary t-shirt, but we will have them for sale on-site.
Riders will depart Gate A-2 at Walton Raceway (42852 Walton Road, Walton, ON) at 11:00am – don’t be late!
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.