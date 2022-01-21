2022 Thor/Kawasaki/Pro Circuit Race Team Press Release

Huber Motorsports is pleased to announce the Thor/Kawasaki/Pro Circuit race team for 2022. We are hopeful that Covid-19 restrictions will be kinder to us this season, allowing us to compete across Canada attending races from Kamloops, BC to Moncton, NB.

We would like to welcome some new riders and families to the Thor/Kawasaki/Pro Circuit race team. Our riders for the 2022 season are: Tanner Ward joins the team after years competing in the 250 class. Caleb Vankoughnett competed locally last season on a KX65 through his local dealer. Dylan Rempel returns to the team after a dominating 2021 season on a KX112.

“We are excited for the 2022 race season and what it will bring. Having new riders Tanner and Caleb joining the team. Also, very excited for Dylan’s return and making his 250 debut. Also, a huge thank you to Chad Goodwin and Christian Huber for their hard work in the off season getting everything ready for the 2022 season” Gerhart Huber

Tanner Ward #84- KX 450

Mechanic: Tanner Brook

Tanner comes to the team after having multiple wins in 2021 in the 250 class. We have already started testing with Tanner and he will compete in the 250 East Coast USA Supercross season before beginning his assault on the 450 MX class this summer in Canada. Tanner will be a great team leader on and off the track along with his annual bicycle ride for “Ride With Me” which supports the Walton & The Tanner Steffler Foundation that supports mental health. @racing4mentalwellness

“Everything is new for me as I’m moving up to the 450 class. Being in the position as a role model for Dylan and Caleb is something I’ve looked forward to for a long time. I would really like to be a podium contender every race and to be fighting for wins by the end of the season.”

Dylan Rempel #138- KX250

Mechanic: Jadon Brown

After dominating the 85/112 classes in 2021 Dylan will make the jump into the 250 Intermediate. Dylan will focus on winning the W-Can in Kamloops BC, the E-Can in Quebec, along with Walton TransCan. He will also race the entire Jetwerx Series in the 250 Pro Class. Dylan will be one of the youngest riders to compete in the 250 class at 15 years old.

“I am excited for the 2022 season. Moving into the 250 class, my goal is to be on the podium, and I have been at GPF training for the start of the season.”

Caleb Vankoughnett #356- KX 65/85

Mechanic: TBD

Having Caleb aboard the Thor/Kawasaki/Pro Circuit KX 65/85 will continue to bridge the gap for those riders who are working with their families and local Kawasaki dealers, as they grow into the professional ranks. Caleb is at GPF testing and training before he heads home to Canada preparing for the W-Can in Kamloops, BC.

“I will be focusing on my ridding skills this off season. My goal is to be on the podium each week and hopefully I can inspire younger riders to fulfill their motocross dreams.”

Canadian Kawasaki Motors and the local dealer network across Canada will continue supporting multiple Team Green riders. Thor/Kawasaki/Pro Circuit race program will be available for track side support and guidance at each race weekend and will host a Team Green dinner at the Walton TransCan for all those who can attend.

We would also like to thank our business partners for their continued support and welcome Walton Raceway and Georgia Practice Facility (GPF) to the program. Partnering with Walton Raceway and GPF gives our riders the ability to have year-round training locations along with riders of any age a clear path on what is needed to continue their growth in a family orientated facility.