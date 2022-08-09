2022 TransCan at Walton Raceway | Opening Ceremonies
The plan was to go live on our YouTube channel for the Opening Ceremonies but this year I didn’t get strong enough cell service with Rogers here at the track so I had to do an 11th-hour scramble and grab the old handicam and put it on the tripod to record it. Anyway, we got it, even if the colour ended up a bit out of whack…
Hosted by Ryan Gauld. Featuring Mel and Brett Lee along with Fox Bronze Boot hopefuls, Izack Guadagno, Crayden Dillon, Blake Davies, and 2021 winner Tanner Scott.
