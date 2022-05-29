2022 Triple Crown Series | Everything You Need to Know
Welcome back to the 2022 Triple Crown Series
Links for MRC Membership‘s and 2022 National Registration below.
Round 1 is coming up quick, be sure to pre-register below for
250 Pro, 450 Pro, Thor WMX & FXR Premix
Registration expires Wednesday at Midnight before the event. No late registrations accepted after the deadline.
Triple Crown Series Memberships
Kamloops, BC Round 1 Registration
Drumheller, AB Round 2 Registration
Pilot Mound, MB Round 3 Registration
Tickets/Passes for Western rounds available now to purchase online. Including Weekend passes for the WCAN & Pro National’s, save time and buy now instead of waiting in line at the gates.
**ALL Ticket Sales will be purchased online**
For Credential questions please email kyle@jetwerx.ca
Where to Watch?
Download and subscribe to our NEW App
RYDE TV
Catch all the racing LIVE every weekend Including FXR Premix, Thor WMX, 250 Pro & 450 Pro
Tap Ryde TV below to Download
The app Today!!
Click HERE for all Important links including
2022 MRC/Triple Crown Memberships, National Registration, access to live scoring, RYDE TV & more
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.