2022 Triple Crown Series | Everything You Need to Know

Welcome back to the 2022 Triple Crown Series

Links for MRC Membership‘s and 2022 National Registration below.

Round 1 is coming up quick, be sure to pre-register below for

250 Pro, 450 Pro, Thor WMX & FXR Premix

Registration expires Wednesday at Midnight before the event. No late registrations accepted after the deadline.

Triple Crown Series Memberships

Kamloops, BC Round 1 Registration

Drumheller, AB Round 2 Registration

Pilot Mound, MB Round 3 Registration

Kamloops Raceday Schedule

Tickets/Passes for Western rounds available now to purchase online. Including Weekend passes for the WCAN & Pro National’s, save time and buy now instead of waiting in line at the gates.

**ALL Ticket Sales will be purchased online**

BUY TICKETS HERE

For Credential questions please email kyle@jetwerx.ca

Where to Watch?

Download and subscribe to our NEW App

RYDE TV

Catch all the racing LIVE every weekend Including FXR Premix, Thor WMX, 250 Pro & 450 Pro

Tap Ryde TV below to Download

The app Today!!

Click HERE for all Important links including

2022 MRC/Triple Crown Memberships, National Registration, access to live scoring, RYDE TV & more