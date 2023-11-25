2023 AMO Arenacross Results – Round 1

|
|
|1st
#91
|
| TALIN FOX
BlindBay, Br
| 2nd
Heat 1
| –
|1st
|1st
|2nd
#117
|
| JAYDEN DEBODT
Duncan, Br
| 1st
Heat 1
| –
|2nd
|2nd
|3rd
#81
|
| CHRISTIAN PLASSE
Prescott, On
| 3rd
Heat 1
| –
|3rd
|3rd
|4th
#137
|
| MATTAUS FOGLIATO
Coquitlam, Br
| 9th
Heat 1
| 3rd
Semi 1
|4th
|4th
|5th
#5w
|
| ANNALYSE LOPUSHINSKY
Williamslake, Br
| 4th
Heat 2
| –
|5th
|5th
|6th
#613
|
| LANE SCHULTZ
merritt, Br
| 4th
Heat 1
| –
|6th
|6th
|7th
#71
|
| BEN HEPPNER
Abbotsford, Br
| 3rd
Heat 2
| –
|7th
|7th
|8th
#15
|
| DEXTER SEITZ
ROCKY VIW, AB
| 1st
Heat 2
| –
|8th
|8th
|9th
#236
|
| RYAN FIRTH
langley, Br
| 6th
Heat 1
| –
|9th
|9th
|10th
#16
|
| MITCHELL ROGERS
KAMLOOPS, Br
| 8th
Heat 2
| 2nd
Semi 1
|10th
|10th
|11th
#476
|
| TYLER MCELHINNEY
Langley, Br
| 6th
Heat 2
| –
|11th
|11th
|12th
#70
|
| VALEN COOK
Mission, Br
| 7th
Heat 1
| 5th
Semi 1
|12th
|12th
|13th
#67
|
| CONNOR SZATMARI
Kamloops, Br
| 2nd
Heat 2
| –
|13th
|13th
|14th
#442
|
| REID SETHEN
Kamloops, Br
| 7th
Heat 2
| 4th
Semi 1
|14th
|14th
|15th
#981
|
| NIKALIS OCONNOR
Mission, Br
| 5th
Heat 1
| –
|15th
|15th
|16th
#51
|
| JETT BOUZEK
,
| 10th
Heat 1
| 1st
Semi 1
|16th
|DNS
|17th
#24
|
| SEBY SULYOK
,
| 5th
Heat 2
| –
|17th
|DNS
