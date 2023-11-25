2023 AMO Arenacross Results – Round 1

Chilliwack Heritage Park

Chilliwack, BC

Friday, November 24, 2023

 
PRO-AM  Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3
1st

#14
 Yamaha  QUINN AMYOTTE
 Blackstock, On 		 2nd 1st 2nd
2nd

#476
 Yamaha  COLIN JURIN
  		 1st 8th 1st
3rd

#480
 Yamaha  ASHTON OUDMAN
 SedroWoolley, Wa 		 5th 3rd 4th
4th

#18
 KTM  PARKER EALES
 MapleRidge, Br 		 6th 6th 3rd
5th

#67
 Yamaha  RYAN MARTIN
  		 9th 2nd 6th
6th

#12
 Yamaha  SEBASTIEN RACINE
 Casselman, On 		 4th 7th 7th
7th

#56
 Husqvarna  BLAKE DAVIES
 Mission, Br 		 3rd 13th 5th
8th

#26
 Kawasaki  JULIEN BENEK
 Mission, Br 		 16th 4th 8th
9th

#930
 Yamaha  LIAM DODDS
 Revelstoke, Br 		 12th 9th 10th
10th

#30
 GasGas  TYLER YATES
 Duncan, On 		 10th 5th 16th
11th

#711
 Yamaha  NICK COLLINS
 CALGARY, AB 		 8th 16th 9th
12th

#31
 Yamaha  ZACH UFIMZEFF
 LAKE COUNTRY, BC 		 7th 15th 14th
13th

#48
 Kawasaki  DEVYN SMITH
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		 11th 10th 15th
14th

#151
 GasGas  TRAVIS GIBBS
 Abbotsford, Br 		 14th 11th 12th
15th

#82
 Honda  DAWSON GRAVELLE
 Mission, Br 		 13th 14th 11th
16th

#141
 Honda  DANNY ROBERTSON
 Calgary, Al 		 15th 12th 13th
OPEN JUNIOR – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 3
1st

#91
 Yamaha  TALIN FOX
 BlindBay, Br 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 1st 1st
2nd

#117
 GasGas  JAYDEN DEBODT
 Duncan, Br 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 2nd
3rd

#81
 Yamaha  CHRISTIAN PLASSE
 Prescott, On 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 3rd
4th

#137
 Husqvarna  MATTAUS FOGLIATO
 Coquitlam, Br 		  9th
  Heat 1		  3rd
  Semi 1 		 4th 4th
5th

#5w
 Yamaha  ANNALYSE LOPUSHINSKY
 Williamslake, Br 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 5th 5th
6th

#613
 Yamaha  LANE SCHULTZ
 merritt, Br 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 6th 6th
7th

#71
 Yamaha  BEN HEPPNER
 Abbotsford, Br 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 7th 7th
8th

#15
 KTM  DEXTER SEITZ
 ROCKY VIW, AB 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 8th 8th
9th

#236
 KTM  RYAN FIRTH
 langley, Br 		  6th
  Heat 1		  – 9th 9th
10th

#16
 Yamaha  MITCHELL ROGERS
 KAMLOOPS, Br 		  8th
  Heat 2		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 10th 10th
11th

#476
 KTM  TYLER MCELHINNEY
 Langley, Br 		  6th
  Heat 2		  – 11th 11th
12th

#70
 KTM  VALEN COOK
 Mission, Br 		  7th
  Heat 1		  5th
  Semi 1 		 12th 12th
13th

#67
 KTM  CONNOR SZATMARI
 Kamloops, Br 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 13th 13th
14th

#442
 GasGas  REID SETHEN
 Kamloops, Br 		  7th
  Heat 2		  4th
  Semi 1 		 14th 14th
15th

#981
 Husqvarna  NIKALIS OCONNOR
 Mission, Br 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 15th 15th
16th

#51
 Yamaha  JETT BOUZEK
  		  10th
  Heat 1		  1st
  Semi 1 		 16th DNS
17th

#24
 KTM  SEBY SULYOK
  		  5th
  Heat 2		  – 17th DNS
OPEN INTERMEDIATE – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes    
Overall   Name Moto 1 Moto 3
1st

#56
 Husqvarna  BLAKE DAVIES
 Mission, Br 		 1st 1st
2nd

#930
 Yamaha  LIAM DODDS
 Revelstoke, Br 		 2nd 2nd
3rd

#151
 GasGas  TRAVIS GIBBS
 Abbotsford, Br 		 3rd 3rd
4th

#517
 Yamaha  ASHER BROWN
 PORT ALBERNI, BC 		 4th 4th
5th

#998
 Yamaha  JONAH DUECK
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		 5th 5th
6th

#115
 KTM  TYSON DUBUC
  		 6th 6th
7th

#84
 KTM  LOGAN SHORT
  		 7th 7th
8th

#39
 Husqvarna  RYAN KERNESTED
 Langley,  		 8th 8th
9th

#3w
 Husqvarna  KAYLIE KAYER
 Savona, Br 		 9th 9th
10th

#141
 Honda  DANNY ROBERTSON
 Calgary, Al 		 10th DNS
11th

#122
 GasGas  COOPER STEVENS
 LakeStevens, Wa 		 11th DNS

Full results HERE

Round 2: Saturday, November 25