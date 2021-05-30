Canadian Results at Pala
We had 3 Canadians racing at Round 1 of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, on Saturday, May 30th. Here’s a look at how their days went.
#888 Burg Giliomee KTM 250 – Kamloops, BC
Qualifying: 54
Consolation Race: 10
#179 Cole Thompson KTM 450 – Brigden, ON
Qualifying: 22
Moto 1: 22
Moto 2: 24
Overall: 26
#515 Tyler Medaglia GasGas 450 – Brookfield, NS
Qualifying: 27
Moto 1: 18
Moto 2: 21
Overall: 21
Next Round: June 5 – Thunder Valley
