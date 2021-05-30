Canadian Results at Pala

Canadian Results at Pala

We had 3 Canadians racing at Round 1 of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, on Saturday, May 30th. Here’s a look at how their days went.

#888 Burg Giliomee KTM 250 – Kamloops, BC

Qualifying: 54

Consolation Race: 10

#179 Cole Thompson KTM 450 – Brigden, ON

Qualifying: 22

Moto 1: 22

Moto 2: 24

Overall: 26

#515 Tyler Medaglia GasGas 450 – Brookfield, NS

Qualifying: 27

Moto 1: 18

Moto 2: 21

Overall: 21

Next Round: June 5 – Thunder Valley