2023 CMA Awards | Congratulations, Kate Kowalchuk!
Press Release – 2023 CMA Awards
2023 CMA Awards
At the Annual General Meeting on December 17, 2023, the 2023 CMA Awards were confirmed by the Board of Directors, and awarded as follows:
Ambassadors Award – Jan and Bettie de Vries
For long standing exceptional effort or achievement which reflects favourably on the CMA or furthers the works and aims of the CMA
The Media Award – Kate Kowalchuk
Exceptional favourable coverage of motorcycling by the media, electronic or print (except within motorcycling).
White Memorial Trophy – Trystan Hart
Donated by Ron & Eve White
Best performance by a Canadian rider in all disciplines / later changed to best performance by a #1 Plate winner
Bert Irwin Memorial Cup – Owen McKill
Donated by Ontario Region
Best Performance at the ISDE
M. Duff Trophy – Maverick Cyr
Best Amateur National Rider
No. 1 Plate, Mini Road Racing – Michael Galvis
No. 1 Plate, Trials – Michel Fortin-Belanger
Congratulations, and thank you to all our Award Winners for helping make this year a success!
