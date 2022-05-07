St Jude Online Auction LIVE through Monday

One of many items you can bid on. Head to the auction site to see the rest.

The Supercross – St. Jude online auction is live and continues to run through Monday, May 9th.

This will be the 6 th year of partnership between Supercross and St. Jude

year of partnership between Supercross and St. Jude Because of your support, St. Jude won’t stop. The doctors and researchers won’t stop and together with St. Jude, Supercross won’t stop fighting until no child dies from cancer. Families NEVER RECEIVE A BILL from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened 50 years ago.



Auction site: http://est.event.stjude.org/SUPERCROSS