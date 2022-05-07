One of many items you can bid on. Head to the auction site to see the rest.

St Jude Online Auction LIVE through Monday

The Supercross – St. Jude online auction is live and continues to run through Monday, May 9th.

  • This will be the 6th year of partnership between Supercross and St. Jude
  • Because of your support, St. Jude won’t stop. The doctors and researchers won’t stop and together with St. Jude, Supercross won’t stop fighting until no child dies from cancer.
    • Families NEVER RECEIVE A BILL from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
    • Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened 50 years ago.

Auction site:  http://est.event.stjude.org/SUPERCROSS