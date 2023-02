2023 Iron Horse Arenacross Standings

Here are the final series podiums from the 2023 Iron Horse Arenacross Series in Rimbey, Alberta:

Pro Open: 1st – Ryan Lockhart 2nd – Wyatt Hasil 3rd – Charles Charlton

Open Int: 1st – Charles Charlton 2nd – Wyatt Hasil 3rd – Cameron Hood

Under 30: 1st – Ryden Safron 2nd – Wyatt Bischke 3rd – Spenser Wilton

Plus 40: 1st – Mike Olmstead 2nd – Bryan Chomyn 3rd – Russell Bjornson

Vet Junior: 1st – Colin Campbell 2nd – Ryan Krook 3rd – Neil Carlson

Vet Master: 1st – Travis Reed 2nd – Cameron Hood 3rd – Bryce Cook

Beginner Open: 1st – Colin Hall 2nd – Ryan Krook 3rd – Colton Yurko

Open Junior: 1st – Morgan Sully 2nd – Gage Prins 3rd – Samuel Clements

Girls: 1st – Hailey Spelt 2nd – Brynn Langford 3rd – Teegan Hood

Ladies: 1st – Jordyn Brennan 2nd – Kari Larsgard 3rd – Cali Austad

New Kid Beginner: 1st – Maverick Moser 2nd – Blair Langford 3rd – Paxton Makkinga

Tykes: 1st – Kali Mueller 2nd – Ryker Prenisilo 3rd – Sandra Hall

50cc 4-6: 1st – Sawyer Saunders 2nd – Zachary Pollen 3rd – Cohen Adams

50cc 7-8: 1st – Kayden Mueller 2nd – Kade Dupuis 3rd – Matteo Guisti

50cc Open: 1st – Kade Dupuis 2nd – Matteo Guisti 3rd – Kayden Mueller

65A: 1st – Cruz Gordon 2nd – Jacob Dehaan 3rd – Cade McBride

65B: 1st – Ryan Taylor 2nd – Robert Baxter 3rd – Carson Quillin

65 Open: 1st – Jacob Dehaan 2nd – Cade McBride 3rd – Cruz Gordon

85A: 1st – Braxton Zeitner 2nd – Tegan Kortenbach 3rd – Hayden Dupuis

85B: 1st – Jacob Dehaan 2nd – Rylan Sawyer 3rd – Matthew Mclelland

Supermini: 1st – Braxton Zeitner 2nd – Tegan Kortenbach 3rd – Hayden Dupuis