2023 ISDE Recap | Team Canada – Day 4

Story: Noel Flatters | Direct Motocross Western Bureau | Superfine Media

November 9th 2023 | Calgary Alberta

Josep Garcia (Spain – KTM Factory Racing) leads the 2023 ISDE after Day 4 with a 32.63 second lead over Andrea Verona (Italy – GasGas Factory Racing).

Image: © Future7Media

Day 4 of the 2023 ISDE is in the books down in San Juan, Argentina, and like Led Zeppelin taught us “The Song Remains the Same” at the front of the race Josep Garcia (Spain) took the win over his closet rival Andrea Verona (Italy), while the US men and women continued to dominate the World Trophy competition. A heavy crash yesterday by US women’s World Trophy rider Rachel Gutish has added some unfortunate drama to the women’s race, however, with Gutish suffering a separated shoulder and broken ribs. She was able to get out and finish Day 4, though, in a show of physical and mental toughness but she did note that “I am not good if we’re being honest with each other.” A race retirement from Australian Taylor Jones does give Team USA some breathing room in the overall, and if Gutish can find a way to finish the week the Americans will have the race sealed up, barring any other issues.

On the Men’s World Trophy side, things have tightened up in the overall classification with some changes in the rankings behind the US team. Great Britain dropped from P2 to P3 in a position swap with France, while Italy overtook Spain for P4 overall. With an 11’03.69 lead over France, the US looks very comfortable in that P1 position. The battle for the remaining two podium positions is very tight, however, with France, Great Britain, and Italy separated by just 35 seconds after four days of racing.

Rachel Gutish (USA – Over & Out / GasGas) battled through a separated shoulder and broken ribs sustained in a Day 3 crash to finish Day 4 and keep Team USA’s dominating Women’s World Trophy lead intact.

Image: © Future7Media

The Canadian team continues to soldier on in Argentina despite the retirements of Emma Sharpless and Natasha Lachappelle on the Women’s side, and Tyler Medaglia on the Men’s side. Owen McKill had his best result of the week on day 4 with a P28 World Trophy finish, and now sits in P28 overall. Philippe Chainé came home in P33 and is in 35th overall, and Jared Stock was P35 for 33rd overall.

Félicia Robichaud had her toughest day of the race on Day 4. “Too many crashes in the tests, lost a lot of time and energy. Got a nice black eye on my right side, and my throat is pretty swollen from the handlebars falling right on my neck.”

Owen McKill in action on Day 4 of the 2023 ISDE.

Image: © MJSMOTOPHOTOS

Jared Stock styling for the camera on Day 4 of the 2023 ISDE.

© MJSMOTOPHOTOS

Philippe Chainé rode to P38 on on Day 3, and currently sits in P36 overall.

© MJSMOTOPHOTOS