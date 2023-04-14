2023 MXGP of Switzerland | Kate Kowalchuk Checks in from Frauenfeld

This early in the season there is always something changing and something happening in both classes. Going into the year everyone thought Factory Yamaha’s #93 Jago Geerts was going to run away with the MX2 title this season as he and previous MX2 Champion Factory KTM’s Tom Vialle (who is now racing in the US) dominated the races last year. However, the new wave of MX2 guys beg to differ and came out of this off season ready to give Geerts a run for his money.
Geerts was leading the championship by 30 points going into Switzerland this weekend but with a crash in every moto he ended up 7-3 losing 10 points in his championship lead over his teammate #198 Thibault Benistant who went 3-1 for 1 st overall in Switzerland.
Following him going 3-2 and getting his first holeshot of the season was Factory KTM rider #80 Andrea Adamo. Under the leadership and training of Joel Smets, Adamo had an incredible off season and has come flying out of the gate with quite the start to the MX2 season.
Rounding out the podium was Factory Husqvarna Nestaan’s #74 Kay De Wolf who went 2-3 for 3rd overall this weekend.
De Wolf’s teammate #39 Roan Van De Moosdijk had an impressive first moto getting 1st for only the second time of his career but his first time with this team. Unfortunately, after a rough start in the second moto and a small crash he finished just shy of the podium this weekend.
There were a lot of people assuming Geerts would run away with the title this season, but you have 4 or 5 riders behind him making sure that doesn’t happen. This class is definitely one to watch this season to see if an underdog can come up and steal this championship from Geerts – theres plenty of racing left.
MX2 – GP Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Fed.
Bike
Race 1
Race 2
Total
1
198
Benistant, Thibault
FRA
FFM
YAM
18
25
43
2
80
Adamo, Andrea
ITA
FMI
KTM
20
22
42
3
74
de Wolf, Kay
NED
KNMV
HUS
22
18
40
4
39
Van De Moosdijk, Roan
NED
KNMV
HUS
25
13
38
5
93
Geerts, Jago
BEL
FMB
YAM
14
20
34
6
516
Laengenfelder, Simon
GER
DMSB
GAS
16
16
32
7
72
Everts, Liam
BEL
FMB
KTM
13
15
28
8
24
Horgmo, Kevin
NOR
NMF
KAW
12
14
26
9
253
Pancar, Jan
SLO
AMZS
KTM
11
12
23
10
125
Weckman, Emil
FIN
SML
HON
9
11
20
11
44
Elzinga, Rick
NED
KNMV
YAM
10
10
20
12
96
Coenen, Lucas
BEL
FMB
HUS
15
5
20
13
12
Chambers, Jack
USA
AMA
KAW
7
9
16
14
22
Braceras, David
ESP
RFME
KAW
6
8
14
15
51
Oliver, Oriol
ESP
RFME
KTM
8
6
14
16
11
Haarup, Mikkel
DEN
DMU
KTM
4
7
11
17
17
Toendel, Cornelius
NOR
NMF
KTM
3
4
7
18
67
Martinez, Yago
ESP
RFME
KTM
5
2
7
19
313
Polak, Petr
CZE
ACCR
YAM
2
3
5
20
64
Ciabatti, Lorenzo
ITA
FMI
KTM
0
1
1
MX2 – World Championship Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Bike
Total
ARG
SAR
SUI
TRE
POR
ESP
FRA
LAT
GER
INA
INA
CZE
BEL
FIN
SWE
NED
TUR
VIE
GBR
1
93
Geerts, Jago
BEL
YAM
159
10 25-25
10 22-25
8 14-20
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
2
198
Benistant, T.
FRA
YAM
139
6 22-13
7 18-20
10 18-25
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
3
74
de Wolf, Kay
NED
HUS
136
5 15-11
9 25-22
9 22-18
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
4
80
Adamo, Andrea
ITA
KTM
131
9 20-20
3 16-15
6 20-22
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
5
39
Van De Moosdijk, R.
NED
HUS
112
4 18-14
2 13-16
7 25-13
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
6
516
Laengenfelder, S.
GER
GAS
111
8 13-16
8 20-14
0 16-16
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
7
24
Horgmo, Kevin
NOR
KAW
94
2 12-22
6 14-12
0 12-14
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
8
72
Everts, Liam
BEL
KTM
94
7 16-8
5 12-13
5 13-15
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
9
96
Coenen, Lucas
BEL
HUS
72
3 0-12
4 15-18
0 15-5
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
10
253
Pancar, Jan
SLO
KTM
66
0 11-9
0 9-11
3 11-12
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
11
125
Weckman, Emil
FIN
HON
56
0 7-10
0 10-9
0 9-11
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
12
44
Elzinga, Rick
NED
YAM
56
1 14-18
1 0-0
2 10-10
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
13
51
Oliver, Oriol
ESP
KTM
35
– –
0 11-10
0 8-6
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
14
22
Braceras, D.
ESP
KAW
33
0 9-0
0 4-5
1 6-8
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
15
67
Martinez, Yago
ESP
KTM
32
0 10-6
0 7-2
0 5-2
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
16
11
Haarup, Mikkel
DEN
KTM
30
0 0-15
–
4 4-7
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
17
17
Toendel, C.
NOR
KTM
24
0 0-5
0 5-7
0 3-4
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
18
12
Chambers, Jack
USA
KAW
16
– –
– –
0 7-9
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
19
180
Ambjörnson, L.
SWE
HUS
14
0 8-0
0 3-3
0 0-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
20
27
Guyon, Tom
FRA
FAN
12
0 5-7
–
0 0-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
–
On the topic of classes to watch this season, if you are a fan of Motocross and you aren’t watching the MXGP, class what are you doing?! Any guy in the top 5 could win any given moto, especially with the qualifying race now having points, every race is worth watching.
With Honda HRC Tim Gajser missing the first couple rounds due to a broken femur in pre-season there were many looking forward to both Kawasaki’s #3 Romain Febvre and KTM’s #84 Jeffery Herlings coming in healthy this year.
Most eyes were on Herlings this season as he missed last season due to multiple surgeries correcting a pre-season and past injuries. Many were not sure if it would take him a few races to get back into things, but he came out and had a very impressive first 2 rounds. With Switzerland being hard packed it was not Herlings’ best weekend but, with two good starts and smooth consistent riding he was able to walk away 6-4 moto scores and is still second in the championship hunt.
Leading the championship right now is Factory Gas Gas Rider #61 Jorge Prado who has had an impressive start to the season. He has won every qualifying race and 3 out of 6 of the motos this season so far. Many are curious to see if he can carry this riding all the way to the end of the season or is he going to take a turn like he has in previous seasons.
This weekend was much of the same, winning the qualifying race, getting 2 out of 3 holeshots and going 1-3 for 2nd overall.
Swapping moto scores with Prado going 3-1 for 1st overall this weekend was Factory Yamaha’s #959 Maxime Renaux who is a strong title contender for this season. He struggled the first couple rounds with a crash every moto but this weekend he definitely redeemed himself getting his first GP win of the season. Despite having a crash every moto he showed impressive speed getting back up into the top 5, so we knew his time to shine was around the corner and it showed. Switzerland was THE weekend for him. Can he continue it into Arco this weekend?
Rounding out the podium was Factory Kawasaki’s #3 Romain Febvre who went 3-2 on the weekend and seems to have made some big improvements on the bike.
A lot of people are probably wondering where hometown hero Factory Yamaha #91 Jeremy Seewer was this weekend and, unfortunately, he was cross-jumped in the first moto and had a small crash in the second moto. It just was not his weekend but we look forward to seeing him bounce back this weekend.
Jorge Prado leads the championship by 21 points going into Arco this weekend, but there are only 5 points separating the 3 riders that follow behind him. This MXGP class is the one to watch this season. It is anybody’s race ,any given day, and the way these top guys are sending it, you just can’t miss it! See you in Arco Trentino this weekend for Round 4!
