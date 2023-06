2023 Race Bike Photos from Edmonton

2023 Race Bike Photos from Edmonton

By Billy Rainford

Here are a few photos of race bikes in the pits on Friday before Round 1 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at RAD Torque Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta.

Whose is your favourite?

Intermediate rider #56 Blake Davies.

#4 Jake Piccolo.

#1 Dylan Wright.

#15 Jess Pettis.

#1 Ryder McNabb.

#126 Kaven Benoit.

#12 Sebastien Racine.

#5 Tyler Medaglia.

#44 Dylan Rempel.

#41 Brendan McKee.

#91 Ethan Ouellette.

#146 Strode.

#409 Brennan Schofield.

#43 Clayton Schmucki.

#73 Kate Lees (Racing WMX and PreMix).

#2 Brock Hoyer.

#5W Annalyse Lopushinski.

#25 Danika White.