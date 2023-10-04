2023 MXON Viewing Schedule
YES. IT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND 🔥
WHICH TEAM WILL YOU RALLY BEHIND?
The Most SPECTACULAR Motocross Event of the year is BACK!
The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is set to roar to life once again on October 6th, 7th, and 8th at historic Ernée in France.
Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled showdown as the best Motocross Riders from around the world converge for the most significant racing weekend of the year competing with the nations colours, each striving to claim the prestigious Chamberlain Trophy!
MONSTER ENERGY FIM MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS
LIVE MXGP-TV TIMETABLE
All times CEST
FRI. 06 OCTOBER, 2023
11.00 – LIVE Opening Press Conference
12.00 – LIVE Ballot
14:00 – LIVE Team Press Conference
16.30 -LIVE Team Presentation to the crowd
SAT. 07 OCTOBER, 2023
13:40 – LIVE bLU cRU 85cc Race
14:20 -LIVE MXGP Qualifying Heat
15.05 – LIVE Inside The Paddock
15:20- LIVE MX2 Qualifying Heat
16.05 – LIVE Inside The Paddock
16:20 – LIVE Open Qualifying Heat
17:15 – LIVE bLU cRU 65cc Race
18:00 – LIVE C-Final
SUN. 08 OCTOBER, 2023
09:15 – LIVE bLU cRU 125cc
10.50 –LIVE B-Final
13:00 – LIVE Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)
14.05 – LIVE Inside The Paddock
14:30 – LIVE Race 2 (MX2 & Open)
15.35 – LIVE Inside The Paddock
16:00 -LIVE Race 3 (Open & MXGP)
Team USA ventures to Europe with determination to defend their trophy, led by the trio of Aaron Plessinger, R.J. Hampshire, and Christian Craig. Can Team USA clinch a European victory for the first time since 2011?
Standing in their path are the home favourites, Team France, boasting a formidable lineup featuring Romain Febvre, Tom Vialle, and Maxime Renaux.
Keep your eyes on Team Australia, featuring the impressive Hunter brothers, Lawrence and Jett, alongside Dean Ferris. After securing 3rd place in 2022, they’re hungry for their first-ever victory for Australia.
Meanwhile, the youngest team in this edition, Team Belgium, will bring a wealth of talent and explosive energy to the competition with Jago Geerts, Liam Everts, and Lucas Coenen.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.