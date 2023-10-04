2023 MXON Viewing Schedule

2023 MXON Viewing Schedule

YES. IT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND 🔥

WHICH TEAM WILL YOU RALLY BEHIND?

The Most SPECTACULAR Motocross Event of the year is BACK!

The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is set to roar to life once again on October 6th, 7th, and 8th at historic Ernée in France.

Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled showdown as the best Motocross Riders from around the world converge for the most significant racing weekend of the year competing with the nations colours, each striving to claim the prestigious Chamberlain Trophy!

MONSTER ENERGY FIM MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS

LIVE MXGP-TV TIMETABLE

All times CEST

FRI. 06 OCTOBER, 2023

11.00 – LIVE Opening Press Conference

12.00 – LIVE Ballot

14:00 – LIVE Team Press Conference

16.30 -LIVE Team Presentation to the crowd

SAT. 07 OCTOBER, 2023

13:40 – LIVE bLU cRU 85cc Race

14:20 -LIVE MXGP Qualifying Heat

15.05 – LIVE Inside The Paddock

15:20- LIVE MX2 Qualifying Heat

16.05 – LIVE Inside The Paddock

16:20 – LIVE Open Qualifying Heat

17:15 – LIVE bLU cRU 65cc Race

18:00 – LIVE C-Final

SUN. 08 OCTOBER, 2023

09:15 – LIVE bLU cRU 125cc

10.50 –LIVE B-Final

13:00 – LIVE Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)

14.05 – LIVE Inside The Paddock

14:30 – LIVE Race 2 (MX2 & Open)

15.35 – LIVE Inside The Paddock

16:00 -LIVE Race 3 (Open & MXGP)

Team USA ventures to Europe with determination to defend their trophy, led by the trio of Aaron Plessinger, R.J. Hampshire, and Christian Craig. Can Team USA clinch a European victory for the first time since 2011?

Standing in their path are the home favourites, Team France, boasting a formidable lineup featuring Romain Febvre, Tom Vialle, and Maxime Renaux.

Keep your eyes on Team Australia, featuring the impressive Hunter brothers, Lawrence and Jett, alongside Dean Ferris. After securing 3rd place in 2022, they’re hungry for their first-ever victory for Australia.

Meanwhile, the youngest team in this edition, Team Belgium, will bring a wealth of talent and explosive energy to the competition with Jago Geerts, Liam Everts, and Lucas Coenen.