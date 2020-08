Register for Sand Del Lee

Don’t forget to go online and register for Round 4 this weekend at Sand Del Lee.

Click HERE.

Classes : 450 Pro, 250 Pro, WMX, FXR Premix.



Steps to Race:

1) Register

2) Sign waiver in Confirmation email

3) Register your Crew

4) Be sure all crew signs waiver

5) QR code is your pass into event