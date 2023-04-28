2023 Nashville Supercross Track Walk Photos

By Billy Rainford

The schedule is different here this week for the Nashville Supercross. Track walk and riders meeting took place on Friday before we get started bright and early on Saturday with Free Practice starting at 7:00 AM CT. I’m serious.

Here are a few shots from wandering around the track in Nissan Stadium this afternoon.

Please don’t quote me, but I think we’re in for perfect conditions Saturday.

Colorado’s #120 Todd Banister is a friend of the Stevensons from Canada who live there now.

On the big board in the Partzilla PRMX trailer.

Joe Kremkow putting in the hours after that mud race last week.

The Ryan Dungey Foundation building Stryder Bikes for some local kids here in Nashville.

I missed Dean Wilson so Justin Barcia’s shorts/boots combo is going to have to suffice.

It’s go time for Cooper Webb or this season will slip away on him.

I’m digging the new hairdo on Benny Bloss. 😉

That’s our old buddy Josh Cartwright’s teammate John Short.

Watch for the #78 of Grant Harlan, he’s been nailing the starts lately.

No pressure, boys, but your team took the win last week!

“Go easy on the pressure talk, man.”

We knew he was fast but 2nd in points in his first year?! Noice.

Congrats on making your first 450 Main last week, #170 Devin Simonson.

#219 Chase Marquier is looking great this season, I’d say.

We tried to set up a silly video with #86 Josiah Natzke and D-Spec on track walk but it really didn’t hit very well. Meh, I’ll probably post it up anyway…

Chase Sexton is pretty far back in 3rd place but a couple more wins and some bad luck by Eli and Cooper and who knows. Hey, it’s possible.

FirePower Honda’s Martin Davalos.

Justin and Josh Hill came very close to both being in the top 10 again. Watch for it this week.

After his big win in New Jersey, #63 Max Anstie is now just 1 point behind Haiden Deegan in the fight for 2nd in 250 East.

No matter what’s going on, there’s always time for a thumbs up and some horns. Thanks, #74 Logan Karnow and Tony Wass.

The Club MX boys looking happy.

#6 Jeremy Martin is back in action this week.

#96 Hunter Lawrence has proven he’s the fastest 250 East rider this year. It’s not even a conversation.

I heard a rumour #848 Joan Cros was going to race in Riviere-du-Loup at the end of May, but he said it’s not likely going to happen. So you’re telling me there’s a chance…