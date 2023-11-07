Race Report | Noel Flatters Checks in from the 2023 Calgary Arenacross

2023 TRIPLE CROWN SX/AX SERIES FINALE: HARRISON IS THE CHAMP
Nutrien Western Events Centre, Calgary, AB, November 04, 20223 Story & Images by Noel Flatters: Superfine Media / The DMX Western Bureau
#1 Mitchell Harrison (Thor GasGas Racing) brought home a double championship here in Calgary at the final round of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series SX/AX, claiming both the 250 and 450 classes overall. Harrison made a clean sweep of the 250 class over the three round series, taking a 16-point win over second place overall finisher #26 Julien Benek (OGS Moto) and third overall #14 Quinn Amyotte (Manluk Rock River Yamaha). Harrison was denied a sweep of the 450 class tonight by Benek, who took advantage of a last lap mistake by Harrison to take the win and second overall in the series, with Amyotte taking P3 on the night and in the series.
250 PRO/AM
Harrison came into the 250 Main having thrown down the fastest qualifier and then getting first gate pick after winning the heats. Taking full advantage of the inside gate, Harrison took the holeshot over Benek, Amyotte, and #56 Blake Davies (MVP Racing / Fox Racing Canada / Husqvarna Canada).
Davies came into the final round looking to build on the momentum of his 450 podium in Medicine Hat, AB two weeks earlier, but it proved to be a tough outing for the youngster from British Columbia. His primary bike died as 250 practice was starting in the afternoon, necessitating a change to his backup (outdoor season) bike for the remainder of practice. His team was able to swap suspension and ECU to the backup before qualifying and a full swap of was completed during the intermission before the evening show. Davies then, however, crashed hard on lap 8 while landing the triple of the triple/double combination in the 250 main after a strong 4th place start. He managed to get back into the race to salvage points, but it was clearly a hard hit and it was unknown how it would affect him for the 450 Main.
By lap 4 Harrison had built a small lead over Benek and Amyotte, however he wasn’t able to extend and drop Benek through the middle portion of the race. At the end of lap 9 a small pile-up just before the finish line jump seemed to slow Harrison down just enough for Benek to mount a four-lap charge that brought him back onto Harrison’s rear wheel on lap 14 of this 16-lap race. Benek didn’t have enough pace, though, to make a pass attempt and Harrison took checkers and confirmed his overall 250 series sweep and championship. Benek’s P2 finish was enough to give him second overall for the 250 series, after coming into the round with a 1-point lead over Amyotte. Amyotte finished a distant P3 and took home third overall with that same 1-point deficit to Benek.
Heading into the 450 Main with a 15-point lead, the only real questions (absent a complete disaster) was if Harrison could keep his perfect streak going and sweep both classes of the Triple Crown Series, and who would emerge from the three-way battle for 2nd overall between Benek, Amyotte, and Davies.
The race start went according to plan for Harrison with a tidy holeshot ahead of the usual suspects, Benek and Amyotte, along with a strong starting #31 Zach Ufimzeff (Manluk Rock River Yamaha). Davies, still feeling the effects of his earlier 250 crash, didn’t get off the line well, and faded to P9 by lap three, taking him out of the 2nd overall series battle. As the race entered the middle stages the Harrison/Benek/Amyotte trio had begun to separate from the field, while Ufimzeff and #24 Guillaume St-Cyr were neck and neck in 4th/5th. Ufimzeff had been steadily progressing in the series and he was really starting to shine in this race, eventually coming home in P4 on the night and 7th overall.
Benek stayed in contact with Harrison throughout the race, applying steady pressure but never getting an opportunity to make the pass… until the final lap. Benek had closed right up to Harrison as they headed down the straight for the last time, and heading into corner 1 Harrison took the outside line with Benek taking inside. Harrison made a slight bobble on the exit of the corner killing his momentum and bouncing off a tough block, while Benek was able to nail the triple/double combination in the rhythm section before cleaning the whoops to seal the race win. Harrison recovered to finish second with a comfortable gap over third-place Amyotte.
