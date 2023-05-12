2023 WCAN Information Package | Registration
Information Package
WCAN presented by Maple Ridge Motorsports
Whispering Pines – Kamloops, BC
June 8th to 10th with round 2 of the Triple Crown Pro Nationals on June 11th
50/50 Draw each day
Tuesday June 6th Early Move In
- Gate hours: 3pm – 9pm
Wednesday June 7th Move in day
- Gate hours: 9am – 10pm
- Opening ceremonies and riders meeting 7pm
Thursday June 8th Practice and Racing and Surron Race – 7pm
- Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm
Friday June 9th Racing and Shift Holeshot challenge 7pm
- Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm
Saturday June 10th Championship day and Awards. Awards start at 6pm followed by a live DJ.
- Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm
Special Awards
- Yamaha Factory rider award
Gate Fees
$60 for weekend (Includes Sunday National)
$35 for Youth (6-13) weekend (Includes Sunday National)
FREE for 5 and under
Camping: $60 for the week
Class fees:
Online Only
Wescan Sign Up HERE
$80 per class. (3 moto format) 3 classes max per rider.
$30 Tykes Class
Other services
- Camper sewage services
- Potable water
- Food trucks
- Venders
Other Sponsors include:
CNC Concept Kelowna
Blindbay Hideaway Vacation Rentals
Mongoose Machine
Lime Nine
Rental Equip
Your Floors
