2023 WCAN Information Package | Registration

Information Package

WCAN presented by Maple Ridge Motorsports

Whispering Pines – Kamloops, BC

June 8th to 10th with round 2 of the Triple Crown Pro Nationals on June 11th

50/50 Draw each day

Tuesday June 6th Early Move In

Gate hours: 3pm – 9pm

Wednesday June 7th Move in day

Gate hours: 9am – 10pm

Opening ceremonies and riders meeting 7pm

Thursday June 8th Practice and Racing and Surron Race – 7pm

Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm

Friday June 9th Racing and Shift Holeshot challenge 7pm

Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm

Saturday June 10th Championship day and Awards. Awards start at 6pm followed by a live DJ.

Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm

Special Awards

Yamaha Factory rider award

Gate Fees

$60 for weekend (Includes Sunday National)

$35 for Youth (6-13) weekend (Includes Sunday National)

FREE for 5 and under

Camping: $60 for the week

Class fees:

Online Only

$80 per class. (3 moto format) 3 classes max per rider.

$30 Tykes Class

Other services

Camper sewage services

Potable water

Food trucks

Venders

Other Sponsors include:

CNC Concept Kelowna

Blindbay Hideaway Vacation Rentals

Mongoose Machine

Lime Nine

Rental Equip

Your Floors