2024 Monster Energy AMA Loretta Lynn’s Area Qualifier and Regional Championship Dates Announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (November 23, 2023) – MX Sports, producer of the 43rd Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is excited to announce the 2024 Area Qualifiers and Regional Championships schedule. The qualifying program will start mid-February with Area Qualifiers followed by Regional Championships taking place in late May through the month of June. The National will be held Monday, July 29th through Saturday, August 3rd.

In 2024, the program will take place in over 36 different states throughout the country beginning with over 50 Area Qualifiers where riders must finish in the top positions listed in the supplemental rules depending on their region. After qualifying through an area, riders will move onto the 13 Regional Championships that run through 8 regions in the United States.

“We are super excited to launch our 2024 schedule,” said MX Sports Event Director, Tim Cotter. “Working with over 60 venues and organizers across the country is a difficult task. We want to thank the organizers and the AMA for their cooperation in this effort. It is the goal to provide a schedule that gives geographic saturation to our rider base as well as working with the best AMA organizers and venues in America.”

“The 2024 Road to Loretta’s features many iconic venues like Budds Creek, Pleasure Valley and High Point Raceway in the Northeast to Washougal, Prairie City and Fox Raceway on the West Coast and many more throughout the United States,” Cotter continued. “We are especially happy to welcome several new venues and organizers to the Loretta Lynn family such as Diamond Back in New York, Next Level 101 in South Carolina, Valley MX in Michigan and Dream Chasers in Montana. We look forward to seeing you for the 43rd running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships presented by AMSOIL at Loretta Lynn’s.”

Area Qualifiers will continue to serve as the steppingstone in the qualifying process for the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross championship. The Regional Championships then serve as the next step to seed riders into the National Championship. Only riders who finish in a qualifying position at a Regional Championship are eligible to race during the National Championship starting on Monday, July 29th through Saturday, August 3rd.

“I am looking forward to the 2024 season with some of the best tracks from previous years, while adding some very exciting new venues to the lineup as well,” said AMA Deputy Director of Racing and Motocross Manager, Mike Burkeen.

The 2024 lineup includes numerous Pro Motocross tracks that become a crucial part of the Road to Loretta’s. With Area Qualifiers being held at Budds Creek Raceway and The Wick 338 in the Northeast and Prairie City in the Midwest and Northwest. Then in late May, Regional Championships will begin with High Point Raceway hosting the Northeast Amateur Regional Championship. RedBud will host the Amateur Regional Championship in the Mid-East while Washougal MX Park in the Northwest and Fox Raceway in the Southwest will hold the Amateur and Youth Regionals. These National tracks offer amateur racers a chance to race on the same track as the professionals in the Pro Motocross Championship circuit.

The program will also return to other favorites such as Pleasure Valley in the Northeast, WW Ranch in the Southeast Region, Baja Acres in the Mid-East as well as Lincoln Trail in the North Central Region. Prairie City and Bunker Hill will host Northwest and Midwest one day Area Qualifiers, while Mesquite and Kern County Raceway Park will host Midwest and Southwest one day Area Qualifiers. DT-1 will host a one day Northwest Area Qualifier, and Oatfield will host a one day Southwest Area Qualifier in 2024. Newly added to the Area Qualifier schedule for this upcoming year is Diamond Back MX in Carlisle, New York for the Northeast Region, Next Level 101 in South Carolina for the Southeast Region, South Fork in Kentucky for the Mid-East Region, Four States MX in Missouri in the North Central Region, Sweeny in Colorado for the South Central Region and Dream Chasers in the Northwest Region.

The 43rd Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will take place Monday, July 29th through Saturday, August 3rd at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by AMSOIL, visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.