2024 Team Canada FIM World Junior Championship Package

Have you ever dreamed of taking your amateur racing goals to a whole new level? Have you ever watched the FIM World Juniors and thought how cool it would be to attend it? Well, now is your chance. We are offering families and riders the chance to attend the 2024 FIM World Junior Championship which will be at the Circuit Kamperweg Heerde in The Netherlands, on 14th July, 2024.

Contact @kourtneylloyd for more details or to secure your spot. 50% non-refundable deposit due at registration, final payment due May 1st. Bikes will ship July 1st, 2024. Pick-up locations will depend on location of riders.

There are 3 class categories:

65cc – min 10 years old max 12 years old

85cc – min 12 years old max 14 years old

125cc – min 13 years old max 17 years old

There is a max of 5 riders per class.

Package cost: $20,000.00