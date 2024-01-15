#22 Tyler Gibbs | 2024 Dallas GT Arena Motocross

#22 Tyler Gibbs | 2024 Dallas GT Arena Motocross

Canadian CREO KTM rider #22 Tyler Gibbs was at the Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas, Texas, for Rounds 9 and 10 of the GT Arena Motocross Nationals on the weekend.

Friday: 14th (11-13)

Saturday: 9th (12-7)

Tyler, from Mission, BC, now sits 6th in Open Pro points heading into rounds 11 and 12 at Hale Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, January 19-20.

Thanks to Team Owner Jeff Crutcher for the photos.

From Jeff:

I had a fun time in Dallas getting to spend time with my old friend Lance Orso and being able to represent Dallas Harley Davidson in fantastic blacked-out style. The Fair Park Coliseum was a great venue for racing and I look forward to going back.

The results:

Friday:

Jorgen 14-8 for 10th

Tyler 11-13 for 14th

Dawson DNQ, 13th in B main

Saturday:

Jorgen 11-5 for 7th

Tyler 12-7 for 9th

Dawson DNQ, 5th in B main

This coming weekend, we’re celebrating our first weekend with Nextaff as title sponsor, and they will be returning with us in Birmingham for SX.

Thank you for your continued support.