TRYSTAN HART RE-SIGNS WITH FMF KTM FACTORY RACING IN LONG-TERM EXTENSION

The highly-capable Canadian has established himself as the class of hard enduro competition in North America since joining KTM, capturing consecutive U.S. Hard Enduro championships with a perfect 2023 season for the second year in succession onboard his KTM 300 XC-W.

At 26 years of age, Hart also made it back-to-back victories in the Red Bull Tennessee Knockout (TKO) this past weekend, which doubled as the AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship once again. In 2022, he was named the AMA Athlete of the Year as a result of his outstanding achievements.

Hart’s success has also extended to the world stage in recent years, currently ranked second in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship standings, which will continue this weekend with round four of season 2023 at the Red Bull Outliers event in Canada between August 26-27.

In addition, after finishing runner-up in last year’s AMA EnduroCross series with several round wins to his credit, Hart will also be equipped with the KTM 350 XC-F when the opening round of the 2023 series takes place in Everett, Washington, on October 7.

Trystan Hart: “I’m super-happy and grateful to extend my partnership with KTM. We’ve had a successful three years together and hopefully these next few will be even more successful – that would be awesome!”

Tim Weigand – FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “We are excited to have Trystan as part of the KTM team for the upcoming years. He’s elevated his game tremendously these last couple of seasons, so I’m looking forward to seeing his progress and to see where he can take it for the next few years.”

Antti Kallonen, Director of Offroad Racing: “We’re really pleased to extend our contract with Trystan, who has been the staple hard enduro rider in our team for the last couple of seasons. We are really looking forward to supporting him, and his career, to aim for the highest achievements and to win more championships here in the States with him, but also to aim for that world championship. We look forward to the upcoming years together.”