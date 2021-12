#409 Brennan Schofield’s Podium Speech after Winning 250 C at the 2021 Mini O’s

By Billy Rainford

Here’s the podium speech and podium celebration when #409 Brennan Schofield from Falmouth, Nova Scotia, won the 250 C class at the 2021 Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park in Newberry, Florida.

He may be #409 in the program but he’s #1 in our DMX heart. Listen for it… πŸ˜‰