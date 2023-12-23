Podcast | Josiah Natzke Talks about His Move to KTM Canada for 2024

Podcast | Josiah Natzke Talks about His Move to KTM Canada for 2024

By Billy Rainford

We spoke with New Zealand motocross racer #23 Josiah Natzke about his move to the 450 class in the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals for Red Bull KTM Canada.

We caught up with him a couple days before Christmas at his home 2 1/2 hours southeast of Auckland in Mount Maunganui.

Friday, December 22, 2023

Apple Podcasts

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.