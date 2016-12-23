5 Lap Sprint | Christmas Edition | Part 3

By Jeff McConkey

Over the last week or so, I reached out to a variety of moto friends – Racers, mechanics, and industry. It’s always a fun time to pick their brains and hear their silly answers to my silly questions. There will be a couple more coming up over the Holidays, so give them a look. Here’s Part 3:

What is the best Christmas gift you have ever given and why?

Leah Clarke – Women’s East Nationals Co-Organizer I’m not sure, to be honest. With finishing my undergrad and starting my Masters Degree, my budget is pretty tight. Does my presence count? Brad Nauditt – National #15 and Honorary Canadian I took some photos of some friends and family and made some rad gifts that were framed one year. It’s still rad to see those posted up around their houses now that we have all grown up. Robin Hutchinson – Women’s East #927 The boys and I made Christmas ornaments for my mom one year, and she still puts them on the tree. Ugliest little things, but she loved them! Krista Casselman – Women’s East #16 I think anything that I make for my parents are some of the best gifts I believe I have given. Last year I made them a calendar with pictures from racing the past summer, a custom license plate for the front of my dad’s truck and a moto mom shirt with my name and number on it. It’s not about the amount of money you spend, it’s the thought that counts. These are all items that mean something to my parents and that have a story behind them. It makes my Christmas that much more special when I get to see them smiling from something special I got them. Taylor Arsenault – National #25

Honestly, I don’t know (Laughs). My girlfriend has gotten some pretty wicked gifts. Meli Perrier – Women’s East #744 Umm, that’s a tough one. I’d say I get most excited giving gifts that are moto related. Who doesn’t love fresh gear?

What is the best Christmas gift you have ever gotten and why?



Leah Clarke

When I was 5, I got a Polaris 120 for Christmas and that was the best! It never broke and my family used it for years. It was the first motorized thing I ever drove.

Brad Nauditt

My first mx jersey when I was 10 and I probably wore that jersey for half of the year. 100% cotton and which is about as warm as most hoodies today.

Robin Hutchinson

Definitely, a trip to Cali with a fresh YZ125 calling my name!

Krista Casselman

To be honest, I can’t pick one in particular because it’s not what I get on Christmas morning it’s what I’m given all year. It’s the gift of love and support that my parents provide me with day after day. I couldn’t be more thankful for them and all the people supporting me.

Taylor Arsenault

The best Christmas gift by far was the year of 2003, my brother and I were very young. Connor woke me up at 3 am to go check out the loot Santa brought us and I remember walking downstairs together to see what was under our tree. Coming down those last few steps I started to see the tires of a KX 60 and a KX 50 lined up perfectly beside the tree. Christmas to remember, for sure.

Meli Perrier

The best Christmas gift I have ever received is probably my Kitty Cat from my parents when I was a child. I still remember the excitement to this day!

What is your favourite part of the holidays and why?



Leah Clarke

It’s a break from working 27/7 and I get to see my family and eat tons of good food. What’s not to love?

Brad Nauditt

My favorite part of the holidays is the family time and snow since I live in the mountains in Washington.

Robin Hutchinson

Quality family time, and Larry the Cable Guy Christmas Carols.

Krista Casselman

My favourite part of the holidays is being with my family and not having to stress about school or work. Every year we spend Christmas in Florida. It’s nice to enjoy the time off with my mom and dad and get some riding in at the same time. I also love turkey and stuffing so I will admit that I always look forward to a good Christmas meal.

Taylor Arsenault

This is the first year in 6 or 7 years we have been home for the holidays. We are usually down in Florida this time of year. But I do enjoy hanging out with my family and friends when I am home. It’s good to be home this year, but It is also cool to be down south with my leg over my dirt bike (Laughs).

Meli Perrier

My favourite part of the holidays has to be reuniting with friends and family celebrating the Christmas holidays.

What was your biggest highlight for 2016?

Leah Clarke

My biggest highlight from 2016 was graduating my undergraduate program and being accepted into grad school. The 2016 Canadian Women’s East Nationals were a huge success as well.

Brad Nauditt

My biggest highlight be far was finishing 2nd overall at Regina this year.

Robin Hutchinson

Traveling the entire East Coast and having the privilege to be out at every Ladies National.

Krista Casselman

I actually have two: the first one was actually being able to ride the East Coast nationals. When I broke my arm in April my doctor told me that I probably wouldn’t have full movement of my arm until 6 months post-surgery. Meaning that I wouldn’t be able to ride or likely hold on to my bike. So, being able to ride was a huge highlight. The other highlight was my finishes at the last two rounds. Deschambault is a track I have always struggled with and never really liked. I ended up 16th overall one spot out from breaking the top 15. The following weekend at RJ’s I wasn’t entirely comfortable with the track but with the rain the track got challenging and I broke the top 15 with a 12th in my second moto. After my injury and little training and time on the bike from April to August I was extremely pleased with how the last two rounds went.

Taylor Arsenault

My biggest highlight would be my trip out west. Showing up to the second round not knowing how I would finish and where I belonged in the nationals was a big surprise at Nanaimo. Finishing with a 9th overall was an amazing feeling. Especially just coming off a head injury. Western side of Canada is the most beautiful place I have ever been and I would do it again in a heartbeat.

Meli Perrier

In 2016, the biggest highlight for me was having the opportunity to experience the Red Bud National on the July long weekend with a group of amazing friends, riding and racing motocross. Met a lot of amazing people and had a blast! It was an amazing experience.

What are your goals and plans for 2017?

Leah Clarke

Next year I plan on getting all of my experiments done for my Masters degree, and having some fun riding in my spare time. I plan on managing the 2017 WMX Nationals in the background, as I probably won’t be able to make it to each round due to school. I will help with sponsorship and making sure things run smoothly, but doubt that I will be there on race day. I am still looking for more help next year to make this series happen, so if anyone out there would like to help, please contact me.

Brad Nauditt

My goals for 2017 are to just enjoy whatever races I do. Obviously we all want to win races, but at the end of the day, nothing beats just great day on a dirt bike .

Robin Hutchinson

Not to break any bones, but continue riding dirt bikes! My goal is to achieve better results than the year before, and have fun doing it!

Krista Casselman

My goals for 2017 are to finish inside the top 10 consistently and finish out the year inside the top 15 with no injuries. With school being so busy I won’t be able to head south until the end of April. My plan is to spend some time down south while the tracks near me air out and he the snow melts. Get some on the bike and off the bike training in everyday and come back stronger than last year ready for the 2017 race season and the East Coast Nationals.

Taylor Arsenault