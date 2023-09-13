Get to Know Team Canada MXON Supporter, Cedrik Couture

#973 Cedrik Couture. | Bigwave photo

Get to Know Team Canada MXON Supporter, Cedrik Couture

By Billy Rainford

#973 Cedrik Couture from Quebec purchased a package to support the Team Canada MXON effort heading to Ernée, France in 2023 and that got him my services at a couple races to take photos of him. We also thought we’d do an interview with the stylish rider to let people get to know him a little better. Thank you for your generous support, Ced! Here’s what he had to say when we spoke with him.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Cedrik, let’s get to know you a little better, shall we? First off, can you tell us how old you are and where you’re from?

Cedrik Couture: Hey, Billy! I am 23 years old and I live in Saguenay-Lac St-Jean, Québec.

How did you get involved in the sport of motocross?

I started riding at around 10 years old with my friends, the Villeneuve family (Maxime and Sarah-Kim). They taught me how to ride a bike and my parents bought me a 65cc.

Did you play other sports too?

I love to play basketball but never actually played on a real team.

Were you a good student in school?

Hum. Yeah, I think I had a certain ease in learning without making too much effort. Ahah!

Cedrik raced the FXR PreMix class at River Glade and Deschambault this summer. | Bigwave photo

How far up the ranks did you make it racing?

Premix Triple Crown, Ecan, and Challenge Quebec MX.

Who did you grow up racing against?

I grew up racing at the local races, it’s called the SLSJ MX. Tommy Dallaire and Sarah-Kim were also racing this series back in the day.

What do you do for work?

I got my College diploma this year in Civil Engineering and I work as a land surveyor right now.

Who were your motocross idols growing up?

Adam Cianciarulo, Ramyller Alves, and Austin Forkner.

Cedrik watching the Pro racing at River Glade. | Bigwave photo

You helped out Team Canada MXON this year with a generous donation. Can you tell us what inspired you to do that?

I think it’s the best event of the year and it’s important to give to our sport.

Have you ever been to a MXON?

No! I’ve never been to any yet, but it’s definitely on my bucket list. Dream event!

You raced a couple FXR Pre Mix rounds at River Glade and Deschambault. How did they go?

River Glade went well, it was my first time there and the track was sick! I got 5th overall on the day. Super stoked on that.

Deschambault has definetly been a struggle for me! I wasn’t ready for it. I’m not a sand rider and with a new full-time job, I couldn’t make it to the ECAN and the practices. I came home with a 19th overall. No excuses, we live to fight another day, just gotta be better next time!

Here’s the story behind Ced’s pretty sick 2-stroke ride. | Bigwave photo

You’re 125 is pretty sweet! Can you tell us about the bike and graphics you chose?

Thank you! Bud Racing up in France had some nice custom 2-stroke bikes for their EMX125 riders a couple years ago. I wanted to get my own premix KX as I normally ride on a KX250f, but I didn’t want to buy an old bike. I went with KTM and my dad made some special brackets to mount the Kawasaki front end on it. Also put a GasGas tank on it, because the rad shrouds look better. I removed every « Ktm-looking » part on the bike and put green graphics on it to complete the look.

Do you have a favourite Canadian rider? If so, who is it and why do you like them?

Of course I do. Kaven Benoit! I had the chance to get some private lessons with him when I was younger. Super great guy. He helped me a lot with technique and to overcome the fear of sending big jumps.

Cedrik would like to do the entire Premix schedule next year if things work out. | Bigwave photo

Do you have any plans to ride this winter somewhere warm?

I would love to if I get the opportunity. I went to Florida last winter, California will be my next destination for sure.

What are your racing plans for next year?

If I could find some sponsors, I would like to complete the full Premix championship.

Well, thank you for helping Team Canada MXON get to France this year. We have a very strong team. Is there anyone you’d like to thank before we let you go?

Thank you, Billy, and good luck, Team Canada!

Ced #973