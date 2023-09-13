Get to Know Team Canada MXON Supporter, Cedrik Couture
By Billy Rainford
#973 Cedrik Couture from Quebec purchased a package to support the Team Canada MXON effort heading to Ernée, France in 2023 and that got him my services at a couple races to take photos of him. We also thought we’d do an interview with the stylish rider to let people get to know him a little better. Thank you for your generous support, Ced! Here’s what he had to say when we spoke with him.
Direct Motocross: Hello, Cedrik, let’s get to know you a little better, shall we? First off, can you tell us how old you are and where you’re from?
Cedrik Couture: Hey, Billy! I am 23 years old and I live in Saguenay-Lac St-Jean, Québec.
How did you get involved in the sport of motocross?
I started riding at around 10 years old with my friends, the Villeneuve family (Maxime and Sarah-Kim). They taught me how to ride a bike and my parents bought me a 65cc.
Did you play other sports too?
I love to play basketball but never actually played on a real team.
Were you a good student in school?
Hum. Yeah, I think I had a certain ease in learning without making too much effort. Ahah!
How far up the ranks did you make it racing?
Premix Triple Crown, Ecan, and Challenge Quebec MX.
Who did you grow up racing against?
I grew up racing at the local races, it’s called the SLSJ MX. Tommy Dallaire and Sarah-Kim were also racing this series back in the day.
What do you do for work?
I got my College diploma this year in Civil Engineering and I work as a land surveyor right now.
Who were your motocross idols growing up?
Adam Cianciarulo, Ramyller Alves, and Austin Forkner.
You helped out Team Canada MXON this year with a generous donation. Can you tell us what inspired you to do that?
I think it’s the best event of the year and it’s important to give to our sport.
Have you ever been to a MXON?
No! I’ve never been to any yet, but it’s definitely on my bucket list. Dream event!
You raced a couple FXR Pre Mix rounds at River Glade and Deschambault. How did they go?
River Glade went well, it was my first time there and the track was sick! I got 5th overall on the day. Super stoked on that.
Deschambault has definetly been a struggle for me! I wasn’t ready for it. I’m not a sand rider and with a new full-time job, I couldn’t make it to the ECAN and the practices. I came home with a 19th overall. No excuses, we live to fight another day, just gotta be better next time!
You’re 125 is pretty sweet! Can you tell us about the bike and graphics you chose?
Thank you! Bud Racing up in France had some nice custom 2-stroke bikes for their EMX125 riders a couple years ago. I wanted to get my own premix KX as I normally ride on a KX250f, but I didn’t want to buy an old bike. I went with KTM and my dad made some special brackets to mount the Kawasaki front end on it. Also put a GasGas tank on it, because the rad shrouds look better. I removed every « Ktm-looking » part on the bike and put green graphics on it to complete the look.
Do you have a favourite Canadian rider? If so, who is it and why do you like them?
Of course I do. Kaven Benoit! I had the chance to get some private lessons with him when I was younger. Super great guy. He helped me a lot with technique and to overcome the fear of sending big jumps.
Do you have any plans to ride this winter somewhere warm?
I would love to if I get the opportunity. I went to Florida last winter, California will be my next destination for sure.
What are your racing plans for next year?
If I could find some sponsors, I would like to complete the full Premix championship.
Well, thank you for helping Team Canada MXON get to France this year. We have a very strong team. Is there anyone you’d like to thank before we let you go?
Thank you, Billy, and good luck, Team Canada!
Ced #973
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.